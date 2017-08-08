OTA Insight to provide Innovative Rate Intelligence Tools for Best Western ® Hotels & Resorts
As part of the partnership, Best Western also will have access to OTA Insight's latest development, a ground-breaking new parity dashboard within the platform that will allow global chains to streamline and effectively manage pricing across all channels and properties from a head office level. The dashboard will help Best Western monitor rate parity and, in turn, work with individual properties to alleviate any pricing challenges.
OTA Insight's intuitive rate parity and online visibility tools will be used to monitor Best Western's portfolio of hotels around the world, including global brands: Best Western, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Vīb®, GLō®, BW Premier Collection® and Executive Residency by Best Western®.
"We're looking forward to introducing our rate management tools to another globally recognized hotel group", said OTA Insight CEO and Founder Adriaan Coppens. "I am thrilled to be collaborating with Best Western to help deliver more profitable revenue strategies thanks to the support of our technology. Best Western Hotels & Resorts will benefit from our clever rate parity tool and brand new parity dashboard to monitor live pricing, solve rate issues and execute pricing strategies accordingly."
"Following an extensive search for a partner who could meet our needs, we determined that OTA Insight would provide us with a dynamic market-leading data analytics solution", said Best Western Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Ron Pohl. "The platform allows us to monitor data in real-time to stay ahead of competitors in this complex and fast-paced online distribution space. We're very excited about the potential of this partnership with OTA Insight as we strive to optimize distribution and deliver higher RevPAR to our hotels."
OTA Insight provides accommodation revenue management tools including an innovative cloud-based revenue maximization solution for hotels, resorts, apartments, hostels and accommodation businesses across the globe. The company's industry-leading tools are built on the latest business intelligence and data technologies. The dashboard and reporting function ensures that accommodation businesses can maximize occupancy and are always competitively priced.
About OTA Insight
OTA Insight delivers innovative, easy-to-use, cloud-based revenue management solutions to hotels, resorts, apartments, hostels and accommodation businesses globally. With live updates, 24/7 support from our customer success team, and a highly-intuitive and customizable dashboard, OTA Insight integrates with other industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers.
OTA Insight's team of international experts are based all over the world, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, South Africa, Australia and India, that supports over 16,000 clients in over 134 countries. For more information, visit www.otainsight.com and follow us on Twitter @otainsight.
About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts
Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers seven hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, BW Premier Collection® and GLō®. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 64 percent of the brand"s North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2017, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western in the top three upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands for three years in a row, and Best Western receiving five consecutive Dynatrace® Best of the Web gold awards for best hotel website. Best Western has also won eight AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand"s commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA"s 56 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Nearly 30 million travelers are members of the brand"s award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western"s partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google® Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.
* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.
