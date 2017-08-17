LOS ANGELES -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® today announces the launch of a new global advertising campaign developed in partnership with Studio Dangin, a creative agency renowned for its collaborations with the world's most influential fashion, lifestyle, and fragrance brands, including Balenciaga, Balmain, Lancôme, Prada, Alexander Wang, and Vera Wang. The new campaign reimagines Rosewood's A Sense of Place® philosophy while simultaneously positioning the luxury hotel group as an innovator of global style with a growing presence in Europe and Asia.

Embodying a new-age and arresting vision of luxury that is unprecedented in traditional hospitality advertisements, the campaign is comprised of powerful photography and five short films that feature "The Rosewood Regulars" at Rosewood's newest property in Paris, Hôtel de Crillon. Shot by Pascal Dangin, CEO and chief creative officer at Studio Dangin, each photo and film depicts a striking story unfolding at the hotel, and is anchored by an adjective, evocative not only of the hotel but also of the brand– revolutionnaire (revolutionary), iconique (iconic), audacieux (audacious), diplomatique (diplomatic), and radical. Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, and his friends are featured as "The Rosewood Regulars", who are an eclectic and sophisticated group of musicians, fashionistas, families, and culture mavens, that represent the brand's most trusted clientele and today's modern traveler, who considers experiences to be their most precious commodity and whose wealth is measured in freedom.

Rather than focusing on the unique characteristics of the property, the campaign reimagines Rosewood's A Sense of Place® philosophy through a celebration of each guest's unique personality, showcasing how Rosewood enables guests to be who they want to be, and encourages them to embody their most authentic self. In each scene, hotel associates blend seamlessly into the narrative, yet simultaneously play essential supporting roles in empowering guests to discover their personal journey and identity. From handing a guitar to a group of musicians to holding a door open for a departing guest, the staff are inconspicuous, yet indispensable in moments of guest transformation and discovery.

The opening of Hôtel de Crillon marks a milestone for the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts brand, and presented the perfect moment to launch this innovative advertising campaign," says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer at Rosewood Hotel Group. "The campaign brings our Sense of Place® philosophy to life in a new way, and is the perfect way to celebrate the next stage of this timeless Parisian landmark, as well as the Rosewood brand as we continue our thoughtful expansion around the globe."

Launching in September 2017, the campaign encompasses print and digital advertisement placements in key global publications.

"Although the rich history of the Hôtel de Crillon is anchored in the 18th century, for me it has always represented a place of modernity," says Pascal Dangin, CEO and chief creative officer at Studio Dangin. "To celebrate its re-birth, Rosewood and I wanted the campaign to reflect this heritage with a very modern twist, inspired by the characters that have walked, and will walk through those storied doors. These characters are the embodiment of the #RosewoodRegular.

The campaign and short films can be viewed here.