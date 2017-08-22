Music-lovers will once again be able to come together and enjoy stripped-down performances from the next big acts in music as Aloft Hotels announces the launch of its 2017 Live At Aloft Hotels Tour. With a focus on both established and emerging artists, the brand is also kicking off the 8th Annual Project: Aloft Star Competition, a global contest to identify and elevate tomorrow's hottest artists. The contest is launching in collaboration with Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum-selling musician, singer and songwriter, Gavin DeGraw as a mentor to this year's winner.

Live At Aloft Hotels

Live At Aloft Hotels is an international program that brings in local sounds to Aloft properties around the world, by hosting free, intimate, live music performances at its W XYZ® bars. Alongside a number of local emerging artists, this year's lineup includes notable performers like acoustic singer MAX, country star Drake White, and LA-based blues performer ZZ Ward.

"Aloft Hotels is excited to continue to bring together musicians, guests and music-loving locals to deliver a buzzing social scene and support up-and-coming music talent through Live At Aloft Hotels," said Bridget Higgins, Senior Director, Aloft Hotels. "Our Live At Aloft Hotels events are a unique opportunity to bring fans and musicians together in a laid-back setting to enjoy new music – whether that musician is a well-established artist or the next big thing."

Previous performers at Live At Aloft Hotels have included artists such as The Lumineers, Colbie Caillat, and "American Idol" winner Nick Fradiani.

Aloft Hotels is joining forces with Coca-Cola, bringing innovative, tech-driven digital extensions to the program including live streaming events from Coke Music TV's Periscope, an innovative Emoji cocktail menu and more.

"Coca-Cola has partnered with the Live at Aloft Hotels program for the second year in a row due to its ability to bring together incredibly talented artists who represent the next generation of music," said Joe Belliotti, Group Director Global Entertainment Marketing , Coca-Cola North America. "We will be live streaming performances, bringing an eclectic group of emerging musicians to wherever music fans are. Guests attending the performances live at the hotels will enjoy refreshing complimentary Coca-Cola beverages in the open yet intimate setting created in W XYZ® bars."

How to Enter Project: Aloft Star

Project: Aloft Star promotes the brand's commitment to supporting self-expression by identifying the hottest emerging music talent from around the globe, offering them a chance to kick start their careers and take center stage at one of the most innovative hotel brands.

Beginning August 15, until September 30, unsigned bands and artists across North America and Latin America are invited to upload up to two original songs along with a photo at LiveAtAloftHotels.com. A panel of industry insiders will select five finalists for Phase 2 of the competition. From October 20 through October 30 fans and music lovers are encouraged to vote for their favorite two artists via LiveAtAloftHotels.com.

What You Win

Two finalists will be personally mentored by Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum-selling artist Gavin DeGraw, and will perform for key music industry insiders including Mike Easterlin, President of Fueled By Ramen and Roadrunner Records and Danny Bush, Senior Vice President of Promotion and Artist Development at RED Distribution on November 7. The winner will be named that evening and offered the opportunity to perform live as part of the 2018 Live At Aloft Hotels Tour.

The Project Aloft Star competition is already underway in the Asia-Pacific region in partnership with MTV, and will also be rolled out in Europe and the Middle East later this year.

All 2017 Live At Aloft Hotels Tour performances have no cover charge and are open to hotel guests and music-loving locals alike. For a complete and up-to-date list of all performances, please visit LiveAtAloftHotels.com and join the conversation by connecting with Aloft Hotels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtag #AloftLive.

Live At Aloft Hotels Tour Dates Highlights

Rachel Crow, Aloft Miami Doral, Friday August 18

ZZ WARD, Aloft Seattle Redmond, Wednesday August 30

MAX, Aloft Dallas Downtown, Friday October 20

Drake White, Aloft Philadelphia Downtown, Tuesday October 24

Magic Giant, Aloft Denver Downtown, Monday November 13

For a complete and up-to-date list of all performances, please visit LiveAtAloftHotels.com

