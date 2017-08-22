Hong Kong – Following the successful introduction of the group's signature Earl Grape Iced Tea, Marco Polo Hotels will launch a new beverage across over 40 of its restaurants, bars and in-room dining menus on 1 September 2017. The Silk Road Iced Coffee will be available at the group's thirteen Marco Polo Hotels in China, Hong Kong and the Philippines as part of a series of signature beverages to reflect the brand's ethos, the spirit of discovery and travel.

Created from overnight-infused coffee flavoured with cinnamon syrup and milk, the Iced Coffee consists of a blended frappuccino poured into a swirled, chocolate-glazed glass symbolising the roads well-travelled of the Silk Road. Topped with marshmallow, burnt gold-peaked meringues are flambée-finished by blow torch, emanating the sun-glinting mountains along the legendary route. The iced beverage will be presented with a fresh cookie smothering marshmallows and chocolate between Graham crackers, warmed to perfection, inviting guests to explore the history of the Silk Road

"We are delighted to unveil the next in the series of our signature beverages for Marco Polo Hotels. The Silk Road Iced Coffee was created during a competitive contest of fabulously designed and deliciously different coffees originated by our General Managers. The new drink will roll out across our hotels this summer following the success of our renowned Earl Grape Iced Tea, selling over 25,000 iced teas since its launch in 2016. The combination of iced coffee and warmed cinnamon cookies will make it one of the most appealing and flavourful drinks for our savvy guests and connoisseurs of culture, said Mr Philippe Caretti, Vice President Operations, Wharf Hotels.

Coffee dates back centuries to the ancient coffee forests of Ethiopia. According to legend, a goat herder discovered the sleepless effect of coffee beans after his goats ate berries from nearby coffee plants. Since then, coffee has found its way through the Arabian peninsula and the countries of the Silk Road and beyond, beginning a journey traversing the globe, just as the group's namesakes Niccolo and Marco Polo discovered. Cafés have since opened all over the world for people to savour coffee and engage in conversation.

About Wharf Hotels

The Spirit of Discovery Emanating the spirit of discovery, Wharf Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd, is based in Hong Kong and currently operates 14 owned or managed hotels under Niccolo or Marco Polo Hotels in Hong Kong, China and the Philippines. Niccolo Hotels was added to the group's portfolio in 2015 as the new luxury collection, positioning the brand as contemporary urban chic at its first hotel in Chengdu. Four new Niccolo hotels are currently under development in Hong Kong and China. Marco Polo's premium hotels in established locations maintain their long-standing ethos to explore, discover and experience a destination, creating unique guest experiences and drawing on the key philosophies of its namesake, Marco Polo: an adventurer, a traveller, an entrepreneur and a connoisseur of culture - just as Marco Polo's modern travellers are today. Further details on Wharf Hotels are available at wharfhotels.com.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together 35 brands with 550 hotels in 76 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's awardwinning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides over 10 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. For more information, visit gha.com.

