World's fastest-growing tourist destinations for 2017

cnn.com

Don't be surprised if your favorite city feels a bit more crowded the next time you visit. The United Nations World Tourism Organization has released its latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer and the flood of global travelers looking to journey beyond their borders is stronger than ever. Numbers indicate that destinations worldwide received 369 million international tourists (overnight visitors) in the first four months of 2017 -- a whopping 21 million more than in the same few months of 2016. Perhaps even more surprising are the report's figures highlighting the fastest-growing tourist destinations in 2017, based on international arrivals.