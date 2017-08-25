Deutsche Hospitality launches a WeChat presence in China
This month has seen Deutsche Hospitality open up an account with WeChat in China. WeChat is one of the country's leading mobile communication platforms and is used on a daily basis by more than 900 million smart phone owners. The app provides instant messaging and social media functions alongside numerous other services such as mobile payment.
Chinese contacts are initially being provided with details about the Steigenberger and IntercityHotel branded hotels that are taking part in the China Selection Programme. This is a particular service tailored to the needs of Chinese guests. It features an extensive package of amenities such as Chinese TV channels, payment via UnionPay card and certain foods and beverages. Further contents of the WeChat channel include Deutsche Hospitality news that is of interest to the Chinese market.
Deutsche Hospitality has maintained a presence on Sina Weibo, the largest microblogging site in China, for over two years. The two B2C channels Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts and IntercityHotel have been extremely successful in terms of targeting current and potential guests. Both inspiration and information are offered by presenting hotels and destinations on an ongoing basis.
China is one of the growth regions which forms an object of Deutsche Hospitality's current focus, whilst the group's hotels outside the People's Republic are also proving massively popular with Chinese guests. Involvement on WeChat and Sina Weibo represents a significant step in terms of continuing to raise the presence and profile on the Chinese market.
Contact
Christopher Holschier
Director Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 69 66564-422
Send Email
About Deutsche Hospitality
Deutsche Hospitality is the new umbrella brand for the companies of Steigenberger Hotels AG. The threehotel brands which come under the umbrella are Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, Jaz in the City und IntercityHotel. The Deutsche Hospitality brand encompasses a total of 116 hotels, 20 of which are at the development stage. The portfolio includes 56 Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts and 39 IntercityHotels. The first Jaz Hotel opened in Amsterdam in November 2015.