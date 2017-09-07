How travel brands are using deep learning to get ahead
Artificial intelligences running deep learning programs are already helping travel brands to price, improve the customer experience, reduce workloads and make marketing smarter according to EyeforTravel’s new Does Deep Learning Hold the Answer? report
-
As data becomes the difference between a growing brand and one in decline, EyeforTravel’s new Does Deep Learning Hold the Answers? report finds that deep learning can and is changing the travel landscape. – Source: EyeforTravel Ltd
Stena Line on the other hand has combined deep learning's ability to recognise objects and its pricing strategy. Their challenge was to make sure they were offering the cheapest prices on board compared to what consumers could buy on land but not to undercut to such a degree they were losing revenue. To do this manually would have been exhausting and expensive as there are tens of thousands of products to monitor. Through machine learning, neural networks and image recognition software, deep learning can recognize products and their prices and present findings back to the team with a more than 90% accuracy rating.
This is just one aspect of where deep learning is being applied in the travel industry
