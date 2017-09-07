AETHOS and 20|20 Assess Call for Participants in a Recruiting Game-Changer: Identifying Employees with the "X Factor"
"A next-gen assessment that makes valid, real-time recommendations for line-level positions in the hospitality industry would be a game-changer," says Dr. John Bruce Tracey, Professor Employment Relations, Human Resources and Law, The Hotel School at Cornell University's SC Johnson School of Business, co-collaborator of the study.
Adds AETHOS' Dr. Houran. "This will be a one-of-a-kind and next gen solution that aims to solve one of the biggest issues plaguing the service-hospitality industry - a 70% turnover rate. Our findings will give critical information to employers at earlier stages of the hiring process, which can reduce the time-to-hire and avoid the financial costs of bad hires."
Research partners will receive an advanced report of findings from the field that will help screen and select line-level team members more effectively, as well as a unique partnership opportunity to be among the first-adopters of the '20|20xf' tool.
Hospitality organizations interested in participating in the study should contact Dr. Jim Houran who serves as lead on this study, at jhouran@aethoscg.com.
"Dr. Jim" Houran, Ph.D., Managing Director of AETHOS Consulting Group, is a 25-year veteran in applied psychological research and a published expert on peak performance, online testing and interpersonal and organizational compatibility. He has written more than 150 articles, and his award-winning work has been profiled by a myriad of media outlets and programs, including the Discovery Channel, A&E, BBC, National Geographic, NBC's Today Show, USA Today, New Scientist and Psychology Today. He is adjunct faculty at the Laboratory for Statistics and Computation, ISLA - Instituto Politécnico de Gestão e Tecnologia (Lisbon, Portugal) and an editorial board member for the APA peer-reviewed journal Psychology of Consciousness: Theory, Research and Practice.
20|20 Assess, a wholly owned subsidiary of AETHOS Consulting Group, is the proprietary suite of hospitality-specific HR and leadership software for performance management. AETHOS is a global advisory firm specializing in executive search, compensation consulting and performance management assessments. The 20|20 AssessSM surveys include: 20|20 Skills - a hospitality-specific competency assessment for use across the employment cycle and different employee levels; Employee Opinion Surveys - the industry-validated and benchmarked survey gauging integrity, partnership, entrepreneurship, service-branding and reality issues; and the 360-Degree Review - an evaluation that compares an individual's self-assessment to performance feedback from multiple sources. www.2020assess.com
