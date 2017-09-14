NAVIS, the No. 1 reservation sales and marketing technology provider for the hospitality industry, is pleased to formally announce the addition of Tom Gonser, founder of DocuSign, and Sanjay Dholakia, former Chief Marketing Officer of Marketo to the company's new Advisory Board.

As part of the leadership team, Tom and Sanjay will contribute their insights on technology, marketing, and emerging opportunities to further help plot company strategy and accelerate growth. "We are incredibly fortunate to welcome such illustrious visionaries to our Advisory team," said Kyle Buehner, CEO of NAVIS. "They each bring exceptional knowledge and experience that will further strengthen our leadership team. Their commitment to our direction and growth is inspiring, and we are grateful for their counsel."

In a joint statement, the new board members expressed why they selected NAVIS. "How lodging providers engage with guests is rapidly changing, and it's crucial that the industry continues to adjust and align their efforts to maximize performance. We've followed NAVIS for some time, and it's clear their innovative approach is reshaping how the hospitality industry connects with travelers, delivers exceptional guest service, and maximizes revenue. We are thrilled to be on the team at such a pivotal time for the company."

About Tom Gonser

Tom Gonser is an entrepreneurial executive and investment partner at Seven Peaks Ventures who has played a wide variety of roles in advisory and leadership capacities. He is recognized for his vision and innovation, with more than 15 years' experience participating on boards of directors of fast-growing companies. Tom is the founder and chief strategy officer of DocuSign, the global standard for eSignature. He began his career with innovative companies such as Apple Computer, Wildfire Communications, McCaw Cellular, and AT&T Wireless, then launched and ran several companies focused on SaaS, Financial Services, and GPS Technology. Tom's expertise includes corporate development, raising venture capital, strategic business planning, M&A, international business expansion, and business model development. Learn more and connect with Tom on LinkedIn.

About Sanjay Dholakia

Sanjay Dholakia is a visionary leader who most recently served as Marketo's CMO, spearheading initiatives that expanded the company globally, scaled the business nearly 10-fold, and took the company public. He joined Marketo through the acquisition of social software company Crowd Factory, where he was the CEO. Before joining Crowd Factory, Sanjay was CMO at Lithium Technologies, and SVP and general manager for SumTotal Systems, helping to scale that business over 20-fold from single-digit revenues to a public company. He began his career as an advisor at McKinsey & Company and Andersen Consulting, and holds both a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in strategy and marketing from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Learn more and connect with Sanjay on LinkedIn.

