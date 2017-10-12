SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- While many workplace tools specialize in peer-to-peer, top-down, or bottom-up communication, it is rare to encounter a workplace app that tackles all three. Running on the belief that an intuitive user interface (UI) and open communication builds cross-organizational trust, Beekeeper's award-winning digital workplace application has been connecting dispersed non-desk teams across a variety of industries since 2012.

Today, the company announced its latest platform expansion, adding the capability for information technology teams to integrate open application program interface (API) operations tools directly into its Beekeeper communications hub. Keeping employees connected to the organization at large, as well as to each other, Beekeeper aims to digitize the 83% of employees worldwide who do not sit behind a desk.

Beekeeper's integrations enable companies to design and implement highly customized digital workplace platforms for their non-desk employees. Organizations can use Beekeeper APIs to merge their existing operational systems like payroll, scheduling, file sharing, task management, and beyond, into the centralized Beekeeper hub that their employees use to communicate throughout the work day. This creates a simplified, secure, and easy-to-use tool where anything a particular worker needs to excel in their daily routine is stored in one convenient location.

"When we talk about how artificial intelligence will impact the future of work, we often think in terms of automation swapping out humans for algorithms," said Flavio Pfaffhauser, Co-Founder and CTO at Beekeeper. "But for industries such as hospitality, construction, and restaurant services, successful workforce digitization means breaking down the friction and barriers between people and operations, allowing transparency and clear communication to build strong workplace culture."

Beekeeper's off-the-shelf integrations are completely user-ready from the get-go, easily accessible within the Beekeeper Marketplace. For organizations with deeper technological resources, the Beekeeper Developer Portal is a gateway to even deeper channels of customization. Expanded APIs and resources available on the Beekeeper Developer Portal open up endless possibilities for IT teams to streamline operations for good.

"The ability to integrate our HRIS [Human Resources Information System] with Beekeeper has been instrumental in automating administrative processes that were time-sensitive," said Claudia Scherrer Domingos, Head of Human Resources for Domino's Pizza. "Now we can directly associate the employee data with the pre-defined groups. This enables us to effectively target all groups, making communication more relevant to the reader. We also don't have to worry about updating employee information in multiple places and additionally can target our internal communications."

With Beekeeper's new custom integrations suite, non-desk workers become instantly linked with the operational tools and people they need to thrive. In creating a sense of belonging and trust, increased engagement and loyalty leads to higher organizational commitment, ultimately translating into high individual and team performance.

