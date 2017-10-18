Singapore – FCS Computer Systems, a leading global provider of comprehensive hospitality guest services applications and solution design services, announces the launch of FCS Analytics V1.1, the latest addition to the company's growing portfolio of hotel technology solutions. A new state-of-the-art business intelligence platform, FCS Analytics offers a comprehensive overview of a hotel's entire operation through a single interface that fully integrates vital data from FCS and third party property systems. By providing complete customisation of the data that is presented in user-friendly analytical reports, FCS Analytics V1.1 ensures that hotels are equipped with the precise information needed to make informed decisions that maximise property efficiency and revenue.

"With the sheer number of systems that properties need to run their operations effectively, hoteliers are routinely inundated with a wealth of data that can be leveraged to fine tune services, enhance guest satisfaction and boost profits," said Richard Leong, Product Manager for FCS Analytics. "Yet because such a large amount of information is not easily consolidated and analysed, hotels often find themselves missing critical opportunities for improvement. FCS Analytics V1.1 therefore ensures that all relevant data is seamlessly brought together in a way that is easy to understand and that allows hoteliers to quickly implement any necessary changes."

Know the Workings of Your Property Inside and Out

FCS Analytics works by automatically extracting raw data from hotel systems and translating it into standardised information that can be easily interpreted. The system then stores the information within a data warehouse that can be accessed from anywhere and at any time. Data that can be stored and reviewed includes guest and sales information that can be used to determine the profitability of specific services or promotions. Department performance can also be analysed and compared to determine if there are any areas that require improvement or that could be streamlined to lower costs.

Data Insight Whenever and However You Need It

A key advantage of FCS Analytics V1.1 is the ability to customise the type of data and amount of detail analysed. By logging into a single program, users can instantly create personalised dashboards by dragging and dropping various data visualisations, in order to easily obtain a complete picture and make assessments between an array of different system sources. Featuring a convenient report builder and scheduler, the system also allows hoteliers to automatically compile the desired information to be sent to them on a specified periodic basis.

For more information on the full benefits of FCS Analytics V1.1, please visit. www.fcscs.com/analytics/

Contact

Andrea Roland

President

Send Email