Launch of FCS Analytics Provides Hoteliers with Total Business Intelligence Solution
Cutting edge data management and reporting software offers full consolidation of analytics from disparate property systems to enhance business performance, spot trends and boost revenue.
Know the Workings of Your Property Inside and Out
FCS Analytics works by automatically extracting raw data from hotel systems and translating it into standardised information that can be easily interpreted. The system then stores the information within a data warehouse that can be accessed from anywhere and at any time. Data that can be stored and reviewed includes guest and sales information that can be used to determine the profitability of specific services or promotions. Department performance can also be analysed and compared to determine if there are any areas that require improvement or that could be streamlined to lower costs.
Data Insight Whenever and However You Need It
A key advantage of FCS Analytics V1.1 is the ability to customise the type of data and amount of detail analysed. By logging into a single program, users can instantly create personalised dashboards by dragging and dropping various data visualisations, in order to easily obtain a complete picture and make assessments between an array of different system sources. Featuring a convenient report builder and scheduler, the system also allows hoteliers to automatically compile the desired information to be sent to them on a specified periodic basis.
For more information on the full benefits of FCS Analytics V1.1, please visit. www.fcscs.com/analytics/
