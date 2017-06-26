Opinion Article

Hotel Yearbook: How IoT technology is re-imagining the guest experience

By Suman Pal, Product & Pricing Management Leader at Agilysys

By 2020, billions of devices will be connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), providing huge improvements in efficiencies and cost savings, writes Suman Pal, Principal Product Manager at Agilysys. In the hospitality landscape, the applications are limitless – especially those that enhance the guest experience.