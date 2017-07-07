A guest dropped an ice bucket on her toe. Pain was excruciating, and blood poured out. Holding the toe under the tap didn't help.

Over the phone, I explained that running water won't stop bleeding. She should apply pressure over the wound and add ice to dull the pain. When I called an hour later, she was having dinner in the hotel restaurant.

A man had developed a slight cough, in his opinion a prelude to full-blown bronchitis. He wanted something to knock it out. I explained that, in a healthy person, viruses cause almost all coughs. I could come, but I couldn't promise an antibiotic. The man said he would get a second opinion.

A teenager bumped his head against a bedpost and developed a lump the size of an egg. The parents asked that I check him for brain injury. That requires a CT scan, I explained. He would certainly get one if he went to an emergency room, but the injury didn't seem serious enough for that. It was OK to wait. He did fine.

A guest had missed his flight because of an upset stomach. He was well now but needed a doctor's note to avoid an expensive ticket-exchange fee. These requests put me in a difficult position. I can't write "The patient was unable to travel because of an upset stomach" because I don't know if that's true (sometimes the patient admits that it isn't). So I offer to write the truth: "The patient states that he suffered an upset stomach and could not travel." I sweeten the pot by offering to fax it to the hotel at no charge.

Guests usually accept. To date, no one has complained, so it's possible that the note works.

Contact

Mike Oppenheim

Send Email