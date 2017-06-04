The Life of a Hotel Doctor - It Never Hurts to Ask
By Mike Oppenheim
Universal Assistance asked me to visit a sick Costa Rican in Downy. The call arrived at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The dispatcher checked and obtained approval. The next hurdle was confirming the address. It was 9640 Bell Avenue.
"Is that B – e – l – l?" I asked, spelling it out because English is never the native language of travel insurance dispatchers.
"Yes," he said.
I checked Google maps ("29.4 miles; 39 minutes; 1 hour 17 minutes with traffic"). That address turned up in an adjacent city but not Downy itself. My first instinct was to accept it. As a visitor, the Costa Rican was probably unfamiliar with local geography, but several unhappy experiences have persuaded me that it never hurts to check. I phoned the hotel.
"Not 'Bell,' said the desk clerk. "It's B – u – e – l – l. Buell." Google found it in Downy.
