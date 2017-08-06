The Life of a Hotel Doctor - Whether You Want Me Or Not
By Mike Oppenheim
They also solicit hotels. Recently a national housecall service informed me that a guest at the Marina International wanted a doctor. The Marina International is one of my regulars.
After I phoned the guest, he asked me to come. I made a mental calculation before quoting the fee. The housecall service keeps forty percent, so it was larger than usual.
Since guests who call directly pay less, you might wonder why hotels don't make sure they get the best price. The answer is that hotel management doesn't know what doctors charge, nor do they care. Guests occasionally ask, but hotels never do.
