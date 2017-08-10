The idea that a cruise ship is just a hotel on water is a seriously misguided thought. Anyone who has been on a cruise before knows it's not just a place to sleep — it's an experience. That's why 88 percent of young cruisers said they would go on another after their first time at sea, according to one UK poll.

So, what is it exactly that the cruise industry has to offer the hotel industry, in terms of ways that the latter can improve? These massive vessels offer guests so much more than room and board — and it's the little extras that can teach the rest of the hospitality industry a thing or two. Want to know how to draw the best facets of a cruise and use them to improve your hotel? Here are four ways to do it.

Connecting with Clients

You certainly connect with clients who pass through the front doors of the hotel, check them in and help them with any queries along the way. Depending on the level of the hotel, concierge might provide them with help booking activities, making food reservations, etc.

On a cruise ship, though, the staff is a big part of the experience. Customers bond and connect with the people who clean their rooms, serve them meals and lead activities on the pool deck. It might be difficult to forge as strong of a bond in a traditional hotel, but there are easy ways to warm up: things as simple as making eye contact and smiling can make a serious impression on check-in that makes guests feel they can come back to you for help and, voila, impression made.

Making Experiences Happen

Another thing cruises pull off extremely well is the ease with which guests can book excursions and activities. Some larger resorts make this possible, too, but perhaps smaller accommodations can take away some planning tips from cruises.

Cruises make it easy for guests to find things to do. Most bookings come with a full slate of activities that guests can book along with a spot on the ship. But, once on board, cruises continue to connect guests with fun excursions and activities through, for example, their televisions. Yes, some TVs allow cruise ship guests to book things to do each day — it's as easy as that.

Not every hotel destination will have the need for such services or suggestions. But, if your hotel is in a place where people come for sightseeing, or relaxation, or other forms of tourism, it's up to you to give them things to do while in town.

Outfitting Spaces with Luxe Amenities

A budget hotel is, well, a budget hotel. Those who book a basic lodging know exactly what they're going to get. But even a budget cruise ship has its charms. Whether it's a handful of pools, or nightly social events, or all-you-can-eat food options, there is always some big draw to a low-cost oceanic getaway.

Then, of course, you have luxury cruise lines and those amenities are incredible. Smaller cruise ship lines like Windstar do it well — and are handsomely rewarded with awards and accolades for their bespoke services. Luxury hotel chains, especially those from recognizable brands, have to have that same standard or else they will lose their credibility.

Improving Overall Value

In a similar vein, those who book cruises often do so because it's an all-in-one deal. They don't have to worry about extra costs once they're on board, and they know they won't want for anything.

On the other hand, hotels are just one piece of the vacation puzzle. People know that, once they arrive at the hotel, they have to pay for everything else: food, transportation, activities, etc. It's unlikely that every accommodation can become an all-inclusive overnight. But throwing in a free continental breakfast for guests or providing a free airport shuttle, for example, can make the experience a lot less expensive and stressful for those who book.

Now, Put It into Practice

Perhaps not all of these tips apply to your hotel. But there's certainly something to be said about the cruise ship experience in comparison to a hotel stay. And that very thought of an experience is what everyone in the hospitality industry should be aiming for, whether they work on a cruise ship or in a hotel. Guests should remember the experience and want to repeat it in the future — that's what cruises teach us.