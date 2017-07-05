The popularity of hotel casinos is on the rise, and they're nothing like the movies — no big heists go down every weekend and they're not only for the elderly.

Who would ever associate a casino as a place for a child to be? That's all changing with the expansion of the hotel casino beyond Las Vegas, once viewed as the Sin City where people go to forget their daily burdens. Yet, when you're a part of a family, you can't get away and leave the kids.

Couples and families are frequenting hotel casinos to try their hand at the slots and cards, but beyond that, these guests are excited to see the sites outside the hotel walls. Within the walls, kids are free to find their own adventures as hotel casinos expand into something more fun and fit for all ages.

Hotel Casinos are Expanding Beyond Las Vegas

As more casinos are made legal throughout the U.S., hotel casinos such as the MGM National Harbor Resort close to Washington, D.C. may become the prototype for more to come in Atlanta, and likely beyond. The MGM National Harbor was developed to be made ready in 2016, and MGM Resorts (based in Las Vegas) is behind a drive to make casino gambling legal in Georgia.

MGM lobbyists sent a projection to the Georgia Lottery showing the potential for 10,900 jobs statewide, if six casinos are built. MGM Resorts developments have been vetted in Maryland and Massachusetts, and the resorts would pump funds into the education lottery. There is a win-win situation here, but many states are hesitant to venture into expanding legislature to approve gambling.

MGM appears to be more interested in sites near the development of the Falcons' stadium and Georgia World Congress Center, due to high levels of convention and tourist traffic. Also, this past June, Connecticut legislators approved much of a package for a third casino to be built by Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes in East Windsor, competing with MGM Resorts' newest Casino over in Springfield, Massachusetts. An entertainment sharing agreement between tribes was also created in the legislative proceedings.

As big players like MGM Resorts expands beyond Las Vegas, regional players are coming onto the hospitality field to propose and build their own hotel casinos in competition. This developing future of hotel casinos has the potential to benefit existing site seeing areas and regional areas needing more notice and funding, while creating new jobs.

How Hotel Casinos are Thriving

The most successful hotel casinos in existence are located near vibrant cultural areas with potential for sightseeing and more. Aside from the slots and cards, visitors are encouraged to get out and about to sight see.

The Commerce Casino in California, the largest card casino globally, is strategically located next to L.A. and wider Orange Country attractions. Those who stay at the Commerce Casino may also visit theme parks, sporting events, arts performances and museums. For example, the Venice Boardwalk offers an otherworldly view with palm readers and fortune tellers, and a trip to the Point Fermin Lighthouse takes visitors back to Victorian times and the important role of lighthouses. Universal Studios and the Hollywood sign are a hop and a skip away.

Returning to Las Vegas, another hotel casino concept one can foresee taking flight across the U.S. is the theme park and casino combination. In Las Vegas, the Circus Circus Hotel, Casino and Theme Park is known as an affordable, fun experience for whole family. Instead of complaining about boredom, kids are invited to have the run of the Circus Circus Adventure Theme Park. Five acres are under a pink glass dome, comprising over 3,000 rooms, where kids can watch acrobats and jugglers or go on over twenty rides that may win over a trip to Carowinds.

Keeping the money in the area is good for the local economy, which is good for the hotel casino in return. Hotel casinos are showing up close to tourist areas and in special areas where cultural attractions and ecotourism are intrinsic to an economy's survival. These budding hotel casino megaliths blend gambling with theme parks and other adventurous options for all ages.

Hotel casinos of the future bring affordable entertainment to the whole family, while encouraging them to sight see and spend money in the local economy.