Extremely Easy Housecalls - The Life of a Hotel Doctor
By Mike Oppenheim
I regularly complain of how far I drive, but sometimes I hit the jackpot. A travel insurer sent me to a motel in my own neighborhood, a mile away. I was there and back in half an hour. As I congratulated myself on my good fortune, the phone rang.
"Did the patient pay the deductible?" asked the dispatcher for the insurance service.
"You didn't mention a deductible."
"I forgot. It's $75."
That was annoying. Cheap travel insurance requires a deductible, and guests never remember to pay. So I made a second trip.