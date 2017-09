Opinion Article

We Love to Help You - The Life of a Hotel Doctor

By Mike Oppenheim, MD

A patient once kissed my feet after I removed a speck of dirt from his eye. Removing splinters and earwax also produces excellent feedback. At the other extreme, if I deliver the best medical care for a respiratory infection or sore throat, I'm likely to feel discouraged when the patient delivers a tepid thanks as I leave. After all, he isn't feeling better, and I haven't done anything to cure him. Doctors addicted to gratitude give useless treatments (in this case, an antibiotic) to make sure the patient believes that the doctor has exercised great powers.