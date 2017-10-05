Travelers behavior for US travelers and travelers from the top ten incoming markets, to destinations in the US - Source: trivago

Before leaf-changing season kicks into full swing, check out our fall travel trends that reveal interesting insights into traveler search behavior. Our data* tells us where travelers to the US are coming from and what cities they're going to and compares their search behavior with those traveling domestically.

Where do visitors to the US come from?

Whether it's mother nature's fall foliage display in Upstate New York, summery temperatures in the Golden State, or various festivals across the whole country, the US fall season seduces visitors from across the globe. American residents traveling domestically account for 57% of all US searches,; far exceeding the number of travelers from any other country.

Brits make up the biggest group of inbound travelers followed by visitors from Canada, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Japan, Mexico, France, and Italy.

What are the most popular destinations this fall?

Across all markets, you can clearly see most destinations of choice are those boasting pleasant weather. American residents traveling domestically especially chase the golden sunlight streams with Florida, Nevada, and California as their top three spots. While warmer places also attract international visitors, the most sought-after destination this fall is New York State with 29% of all inbound searches.

In regards to the city preferences, there's a variation within the top city rankings between the two groups of travelers. While Las Vegas crowns the list for US residents, New York City overtook Sin City for searches by international visitors. Orlando follows in third place in both rankings.

What are travelers willing to pay and how long they will stay?

Visitors seeking family-oriented destinations with proximity to various famous amusement parks search for the longest stays. Travelers visiting the amusement park capital of the world are no exception. Domestic and international travelers visiting Orlando pack their bags for five nights and eight nights and pay on average $110 and $107 per night, respectively. Some international travelers opt for more bang their buck, choosing nearby Kissimmee and staying for nine nights on average, with a cheaper average nightly rate of $73. When it comes to nationalities, visitors from Brazil and Argentina are looking for the longest getaway – seven nights on average. On the other hand, Canadian travelers will take the shortest trips of just four nights on average.

What else does the data reveal? International travelers heading to New York City this fall will pay an average room-night-rate of $268, which is 55% above the average of the top 10 destinations. While cities such as San Francisco, Honolulu, and Los Angeles are all well above the average when it comes to how much visitors pay for a hotel room, visitors to Kissimmee are clicking on the lowest price.

For further insights and more detailed information about traveler behavior and popular destinations in the US, visit the trivago Hotel Manager Blog.

*data gathered from all trivago.com searches in the US between June 1 – August 2, 2017, for the period of October 1 – November 30, 2017.

