Top UAE Universities to Participate in Young Designers Award at 'The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair’
Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, said: "We believe The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair is a great platform to showcase the extraordinary talents of fashion design students. The Young Designers competition has been conceived to encourage and develop future creative talent and we are delighted to see the phenomenal response from the universities. It also gives students an opportunity to network with their peers as well as top designers such as Walid Atallah and Mona Al Mansouri."
Boasting the largest 'Al Saalah' Ballroom (divisible into three rooms), The Ajman Palace Hotel has quickly established itself as a hotspot of nuptial celebrations.
Registrations for The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair are Now Open. Book your stall before 31st December, 2016 to secure space.
To get FREE passes for Walid Atallah's Fashion Show call +97 150 6975146 or email h.bakht@mpj-pr.com
Contact
Hina Bakht
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Phone: +971 50 6975146
Send Email
About HMH
Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings is a fully-integrated hotel managementcompany that prides itself on being the first hotel chain in the Middle East to offer halal-friendly, alcohol-free safe environment. It provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of comprehensive management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from budget to luxury. These include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. Through its dynamic operation and strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa, HMH has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. Its existing portfolio features superb properties located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, as well as a healthy pipeline of hotels under development. For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com