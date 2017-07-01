Fashion design students from leading universities in the United Arab Emirates have confirmed participation in Young Designers Award at The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair taking place from 11th to 13th January in association with Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) and sponsored by 2XL Furniture & Home Décor. The participating universities and centers include American University in the Emirates, College of Fine Arts and Design, University of Sharjah, Esmod Dubai and Dubai International Art Centre.

All nominees for the award will take part in a fashion show on 12th January and the winner will be selected by a special panel of judges including top fashion designers and experts. The finalists will receive a certificate of recognition from Ajman Tourism Development Department and The Ajman Palace hotel while the winner will walk away with fabulous prizes including the prestigious Young Designers trophy from ATDD and a gift voucher worth AED 5000 from 2XL Furniture & Home Décor.

Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, said: "We believe The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair is a great platform to showcase the extraordinary talents of fashion design students. The Young Designers competition has been conceived to encourage and develop future creative talent and we are delighted to see the phenomenal response from the universities. It also gives students an opportunity to network with their peers as well as top designers such as Walid Atallah and Mona Al Mansouri."

Boasting the largest 'Al Saalah' Ballroom (divisible into three rooms), The Ajman Palace Hotel has quickly established itself as a hotspot of nuptial celebrations.

Registrations for The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair are Now Open. Book your stall before 31st December, 2016 to secure space.

To get FREE passes for Walid Atallah's Fashion Show call +97 150 6975146 or email h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

