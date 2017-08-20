Madrid – In line with the digital transformation of the hospitality industry and the brand's commitment to providing guests with the most innovative products, IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts launched its newIBEROSTAR APP application, a phone app for guests that will enable them to enjoy their experience at the hotel to the fullest.

The Majorca-based chain is constantly evolving and continues to invest in the improvements of its products and services to offer the best experience to all its guests. This effort is seen in projects such as the development of the new app, opening new channels of communication between the hotel and its guests.

The new tool is an app designed and developed entirely by the company and will therefore not depend on other products on the market. The platform will be open to future innovations, and has the capacity to incorporate new functions such as opening room doors or as a payment platform, positioning it at the forefront of the industry and as a unique benefit for IBEROSTAR guests.

Tomeu Bennasar, Chief Information Officer for GRUPO IBEROSTAR

explained that "for IBEROSTAR, the constant commitment to innovation is essential. Combined with our primary focus on customer service, we are motivated to provide forward-thinking products and services, particularly on smart devices which are now part of our everyday lives. The new app also enables us to better serve our guests in real-time with the inclusion of the e-concierge function, which provides guests access to a digital butler service to ask hotel staff for anything they need at any time".

Designed to make the browsing, search and booking process simpler and more efficient, as well as enabling guests to select the experiences they wish to enjoy during their stay at the hotels, the IBEROSTAR APP includes:

Three intuitive sections including bookings and access to the web check-in service that will make the arrival procedure even faster and more convenient

The IBEROSTAR Experience, includes an interactive map that provides guests with access to all the hotel's services and facilities, as well as full details of the gastronomy options, from booking a table at any of the restaurants or consulting the room service menu and ordering dinner to their room

The e-concierge function , whereby users can contact the hotel staff at any time, and employees can chat with guests in real time and resolve their needs and requests. The app also offers users the chance to make the most of their stay by taking advantage of services such as the late check-out, luggage storage or even checking courtesy room availability

, whereby users can contact the hotel staff at any time, and employees can chat with guests in real time and resolve their needs and requests. The app also offers users the chance to make the most of their stay by taking advantage of services such as the late check-out, luggage storage or even checking courtesy room availability The app also includes a timeline indicating the various events and activities available on-site each day. Users will have the option to save these activities on their mobile calendar and can share on social media, providing a global view of everything that is happening at the hotel in real time

With the launch of this new app, the three stages of IBEROSTAR guests' travel experience are covered: 'before' with the online booking and check-in options; 'during', thanks to the wide range of services available and important guest information; and 'after', as the app is also a new lasting communication channel between the company and its customers.

The app has already been tested at ten IBEROSTAR hotels in Spain and the Caribbean and will gradually be incorporated into the company's other hotels during 2017. IBEROSTAR APP is available in Spanish and English and can be download for free through App Store and Google Play.

You can download the new app at this link.

Contact

Iberostar Press Office

Send Email