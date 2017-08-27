The 270-room property designed in collaboration with Marcel Wanders is set to feature eight restaurants and bars, becoming Qatar's and the region's most luxurious lifestyle hospitality offering

sbe, the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hospitality venues globally, will open its first hotel in the Middle East with the launch of Mondrian Doha, Qatar in spring (quarter two), 2017. This soft opening will set the stage for Mondrian Doha's grand opening celebration, which follows in late September, 2017 and promises to be an outstanding showcase of the property.

The lavish 270-room hotel has been designed in collaboration with world-renowned Dutch designer, Marcel Wanders, along with South West Architecture - the architectural company of record for Mondrian Doha, responsible for the design of the building. The hotel will be an exceptional lifestyle offering for Doha and will be Marcel Wanders' first hotel for the region. Guests can choose from five distinctive room categories including penthouse suites, studio suites, one and two bedroom suites and a range of standard guestrooms - all of which share the universal design details of Swarovski crystal chandeliers and sumptuous bespoke furniture in hues to mirror the desert.

Sam Nazarian, founder & CEO, sbe commented: "We are delighted to open our first hotel in the Middle East in Doha, Qatar which is one of the most dynamic cities in the region. We're additionally set to open two more hotel properties in Dubai in 2017 and 2018 and a number of restaurants. I know that Mondrian Doha will be an incredible destination for international and local travelers alike. It will be also a fantastic destination for the locals to experience all our culinary venues."

He continued: "Following our acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, sbe is now unrivaled with its unique platform, offering experiences encompassing all areas of hospitality. Mondrian Doha represents exactly this - you need never leave this luxurious destination hotel as we have all your desires catered to. That said, the city outside is remarkable - a thriving artistic centre, brimming with innovation and possibilities. I'm incredibly proud that sbe is partnering with such an admired group of people at South West Architecture and Toscana Ventures, who are leading figures in the region."

Sensitively rooted in local Arabic culture, Mondrian Doha will express tradition with a modern point of view throughout. The hotel is the embodiment of Arabia through a modern lens, which in turn mirrors the modern reality of Doha - the Qatari capital that has grown immeasurably over the past few years, transforming itself from a modest fishing village into a global visionary capital. Mondrian Doha is symbolic of this tremendous growth and Qatar's future path.

The hotel will incorporate bespoke Marcel Wanders design features with influences from the beauty of local patterns, ornate Arabic writing and historic souks. Standout, memorable elements include giant columns with golden eggs, a 'tree of life' comprised of flowers, falcon video art, giant shisha, patterned carpets, ornate stained glass and intricate mosaic tiling.

Marcel Wanders commented: "Stories connect us to our history, our culture and to each other. Stepping into Mondrian Doha begins the first chapter of a wonderful story that unfolds around every turn. Conceptually, we have married local culture with a modern design aesthetic. While many themes are collectively layered throughout the hotel, each individual space tells its own tale. Guests may therefore have many different experiences and weave for themselves a collection of stories to share."

The essence of One Thousand and One Nights, a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales and stories, has also influenced the design of the space, which is detailed-orientated and complex, with a number of facets, levels and layers. Structurally, the building of Mondrian Doha is shaped like a falcon, with many references to the national bird of Qatar also found inside; from paintings and portraits to falcon headpieces and ornaments. The location of the hotel next to Lagoona Mall in the West Bay area also acts as a gateway to the new Lusail City development, one of the world's most visionary single developments and a true representation of Modern Qatar.

Mondrian Doha is a culinary emporium; with eight restaurants and bars - some of which are entirely new to Qatar - offering un-paralleled experiences in Doha. Middle Eastern cuisine is at the heart of Mondrian Doha's food and beverage offering along with internationally renowned chefs. This includes Wolfgang Puck, master chef and restaurateur, bringing his concept CUT by Wolfgang Puck to Qatar for the first time. The sleek contemporary steak restaurant offers a sophisticated menu featuring the finest cuts of prime beef and an extensive wine list, raising the bar on gastronomy in Doha. Furthermore, Japanese Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients, introduces Morimoto Doha - the first eponymous Morimoto outpost to open in the Middle East.

A fantasy-like environment, true to the Marcel Wanders design and the Mondrian ethos, is waiting to be explored by guests. Each day at Mondrian Doha will offer a new discovery and create a new memory – with enlightening scenes from the iconic lobby arrival through to the mesmerising stained glass dome skylight on the 27th floor. The striking, custom-designed four-level high spiral staircase acts as a focal point of the atrium and leads guests up to a viewing platform. This awe-inspiring sculptural piece gives the impression that the stairs extend to the sky, but provides a standing point from which to capture the moment on camera.

Additional hotel facilities will include an entertainment floor complete with nightclub, rooftop pool and Skybar, an exclusive spa and a grand ballroom.

Room rates at Mondrian Doha will start from $240 (£190).

About Marcel Wanders

Marcel Wanders is a leading product and interior design studio located in the creative capital of Amsterdam, with over 1,900 + iconic product and interior design experiences all around the globe for private clients and premium brands such as Alessi, Baccarat, Bisazza, Christofle, Kosé Corporation/Cosme Decorté, Flos, KLM, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, LH&E Group, Louis Vuitton, Miramar Group, sbe, Puma, Swarovski among scores of others. Under Marcel Wanders' creative leadership and creative direction, and with the support of Gabriele Chiave as creative director since 2014, MarcelWanders employs 52 design and communication experts. In an environment where everyone perceives, breathes and lives creativity across a multitude of projects from in-flight tableware to cosmetics packaging to hospitality interiors. Marcel Wanders' 27 years of design are celebrated in some of the most renowned art and design museums, including Centre Pompidou FR; Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum, US; Metropolitan Museum of Art, US; Museum of Arts and Design, New York, US; Museum of Modern Art, US; Pinakotheke der Moderne, Munich, DE; Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam, NL; Oita Prefectural Art Museum, JP among others. Regarded by many as an anomaly in the design world, Marcel Wanders has made it his mission to "create an environment of love, live with passion and make our most exciting dreams come true." This work excites, provokes, and polarises, but never fails to surprise for its ingenuity, daring and singular quest to uplift the human spirit, and entertain. Marcel Wanders' chief concern is bringing the human touch back to design, ushering in what he calls design's 'new age;' in which designer, craftsperson and user are reunited. In his process, Marcel Wanders defies design dogma, preferring instead of focus on holistic solutions rather than the technocratic. In this universe, the coldness of industrialism is replaced instead by the poetry, fantasy and romance of different ages, vividly brought to life in the contemporary moment. www.marcelwanders.com

About South West Architecture

South West Architecture (SWA) is a Grade "A" Architectural and Engineering Consultancy accredited by the Urban Planning & Development Authority (UPDA) for Local Consultancy Engineering in Architectural, Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic Engineering. It is one of the leading Architectural and Engineering Consultancy firms in Qatar.