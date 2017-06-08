H.E.A.D. GmbH supports Centro Hotel Management GmbH with the digitalisation of procurement
"Having recently acquired Vienna House as a customer, we are delighted that a second hotel group has quickly opted for our intelligent procurement model," said H.E.A.D.'s Managing Director Lars Schmid. "We are proud to have developed a digital procurement solution that serves the needs of prominent and rapidly expanding hotel chains." H.E.A.D. Hotel Equipment and Design GmbH is a subsidiary of Steigenberger Hotels AG. It bundles all the procurement processes of Deutsche Hospitality into a single purchasing platform. Cooperation agreements concluded with the two hotel groups Vienna International Hotelmanagement AG and Centro Hotel Management GmbH have firmly secured the market success of its e-procurement tool. 150 hotels, restaurants and catering companies are now using the H.E.A.D. GmbH. procurement platform.
