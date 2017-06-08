The procurement company Hotel Equipment and Design GmbH (H.E.A.D.) has acquired a further customer for its services in the form of the Hamburg-based Centro Hotel Group. Centro has decided to digitalise its procurement processes and, having conducted extensive market research, is introducing the electronic system "H.E.A.D.@web". Following a brief introductory phase of two to three months, the tool is fully implemented. It then provides holistic, digital and intuitive mapping of each component of the procurement process from sourcing to audit and thus replaces all manual procedures. The e-procurement tool offered by H.E.A.D. has been designed to cover every aspect of purchasing and is aligned to the requirements of hotel chains. Users can achieve autonomy by integrating the products of their existing suppliers into the system. The platform also gives access to products and prices made available centrally to all clients by H.E.A.D. This enables all H.E.A.D.@web users to benefit from quantity discounts and particularly favourable conditions. One function which remains unique on the market is the option of carrying out joint invitations to tender. This "collaborative sourcing" allows further savings to be achieved.

"H.E.A.D.@web assists us in our endeavours to digitalise the company," states Homeira Amiri, CEO of the der Centro Hotel Group. "In order to secure future sustainability, it is essential that we simplify processes. This ultimately also includes the bundling of procurement procedures." The Centro Hotel Group currently operates 55 hotels right across Germany and Austria from its headquarters in Hamburg. These hotels now contain around 5,600 rooms.

"Having recently acquired Vienna House as a customer, we are delighted that a second hotel group has quickly opted for our intelligent procurement model," said H.E.A.D.'s Managing Director Lars Schmid. "We are proud to have developed a digital procurement solution that serves the needs of prominent and rapidly expanding hotel chains." H.E.A.D. Hotel Equipment and Design GmbH is a subsidiary of Steigenberger Hotels AG. It bundles all the procurement processes of Deutsche Hospitality into a single purchasing platform. Cooperation agreements concluded with the two hotel groups Vienna International Hotelmanagement AG and Centro Hotel Management GmbH have firmly secured the market success of its e-procurement tool. 150 hotels, restaurants and catering companies are now using the H.E.A.D. GmbH. procurement platform.

