Cambria Hotels and Suites, a new brand from Choice Hotels International, has quickly become one of the hottest hotel options in all of North America, with locations in 17 states and many new facilities on the way.

In fact, in the next few years, Cambria Hotels and Suites plans to open 27 new projects, which, according to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS database, will yield a grand total of 4,223 new rooms, all of which are going to be in North America.

One of these projects debuted toward the end of 2016, while 15 are slated to open up in 2017, 5 more in 2018, and 6 more after that. Of these projects, 12 are in the under construction phase, while 9 more in the planning phase, 5 in the pre-planning phase and 2 in the vision stage.

What sets Cambria Hotels and Suites apart from many other competing hotel brands is that its facilities are designed for the way guests both live and work. There rooms typically run a bit larger and more spacious than those of comparable hotels, largely because they all offer a separate workspace with a moveable desk and an ergonomic chair. Of course, these hotels also all offer the same luxurious bath amenities and bedding that both business and recreational travelers alike have come to expect.

For those looking to relax once their work has been completed, Cambria Hotels and Suites rooms offer Connectivity Panel technology, flat panel TVs in the living/work and bedroom sections of the room, a microwave, a refrigerator, Wolfgang Puck coffee and room service. They all also offer a swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center for more health conscious and active guests.

In terms of food and dining options, Cambria Hotels and Suites locations feature contemporary dining with a barista gourmet coffee bar, hot breakfast buffer and dinner menu. There is also a 24/7 convenience store on sight where guests can go to purchase comfort food as well as healthy and organic snacks. Free high-speed wired and wireless Internet access is also provided to each and every guest that stays at a Cambria Hotels and Suites location.

Cambria Hotels and Suites has a number of popular locations in the American Midwest, including a pair of hotels that won the company's hotels of the year awards. The first is a Cambria Suites location in Traverse City, Michigan, and the second prize winner is the Cambria Hotel and Suites location in Noblesville, Indiana. Every year, Cambria Hotels and Suites owners' organizations select hotels as winners of these awards. To qualify, a hotel has to demonstrate excellence in guest service and operations, as well as earn a spot among the top-ranked Platinum Award-winning properties within each of the hotels two brands, Cambria Suites and Cambria Hotel and Suites. These hotels then go on to set the high standards for the entire Cambria Hotels and Suites brand and system.

Cambria has the following hotel projects to be completed. This data is provided by TOPHOTELPROJECTS; all project details including suppliers and contacts can be found on their database:

Cambria Suites Desert Ridge

Cambria Suites Phoenix-Desert Ridge will be a four story, 121-room hotel featuring the brand's award-winning design. Guests will enjoy a refreshing outdoor pool and the property's convenient location minutes from businesses such as the Mayo Clinic, 1.2 million square feet of retail at Desert Ridge.

Cambria El Segundo LAX

Cambria El Segundo, just south of LAX, is located in the small California coastline community of El Segundo known for its thriving business environment that caters to some of the region's most prestigious corporations as well as its quaint, small town atmosphere.

Cambria Hotels & Suites San Jose

The 11-story Cambria property will be located at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd. The Cambria hotel & suites San Jose is less than five miles from San Jose International Airport, downtown San Jose, Cupertino and Santa Clara. The property is located across the street from the upscale Westfield Oakridge shopping mall.

View Source

Contact

Lennart Kooy

associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA

Send Email