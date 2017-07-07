West Palm Beach, FL and Langley, UK – HotelPlanner.com, an online provider of group hotel bookings worldwide, and Travelport (TVPT), a leading Travel Commerce Platform, today announced a new technology partnership that allows customers to obtain custom group rates plus instant online booking capabilities for any number of rooms/room types through Travelport as part of HotelPlanner's newest all-in-one booking tool called "Book-in-Block" exclusively with Travelport.

Once a group negotiates a contract through HotelPlanner Book-in-Block, the tool expedites the rate loading process and creates a consumer facing booking page, as well as, a customized travel coordinator interface. Consumers will be able to book group rates instantly for any event. The travel coordinator interface offers the ability to upload attendee lists, instantly book live segments, receive instant confirmation numbers, manage room blocks and rates online, combine segments, bridge flight and rental car reservations and send booking information to travelers instantly.

"Today's group travelers want fast, accurate connectivity to the content needed to book their trip. By exclusively connecting to the Travelport Travel Commerce Platform, with relevant choices of more than 650,000 hotel properties globally, HotelPlanner's new solution gives group and event planners added capability to more efficiently manage their events, regardless of size," said Niklas Andreen, senior vice president and managing director, hospitality, Travelport.

John Prince, Co-Founder and CIO of HotelPlanner.com added: "HotelPlanner is excited to offer our group hotel sourcing and room block booking toolset exclusively though Travelport. I'm confident it will be a winning partnership for all the parties involved as we've already seen strong adoption since our launch. Travelport has been a great partner of ours for the past four years and this new expanded partnership will open up a whole new market for both of our companies."

Book-in-Block by HotelPlanner is the latest addition to the company's event housing product lineup and, in conjunction with Travelport, positions HotelPlanner ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering comprehensive online housing solutions for a faster, more effective group booking process overall.

For more information about HotelPlanner's newest reservation tool, contact Bruce Rosenberg at (818) 661-0244 or via email at Bruce.Rosenberg@hotelplanner.com.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner.com provides group hotel booking services to 3,000 groups per day in the global group travel market. The company's group hotel booking service ensures the lowest rates by allowing customers to receive quotes online directly from hotel group sales managers. HotelPlanner allows customers to book hotels for business meetings, conferences, conventions, family reunions, weddings, extended stays, tours, military reunions, church events, and group travels. The company also owns and operates Meetings.com, a site that provides information, planning and booking services for group, meeting, and individual hotel stays for the corporate, associations and business to business enterprises. With a mission statement geared towards, "Bringing People Together," HotelPlanner & Meetings.com are the global experts for hotel sourcing, providing direct clients and market leading affiliates with unmatched group and event discounted room rates plus localized service levels not available at other travel companies. Founded in 2002, the company has offices in London, England (European Headquarters), Hong Kong (Asian Headquarters), West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), and Las Vegas, Nevada.

