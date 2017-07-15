GDPR enforcement starts in just over a year, bringing with it some key changes for enterprise data protection efforts around the world. Are you ready?

The GDPR is probably the strictest and most far-reaching data protection regulation ever passed, imposing tight data protection requirements and heavy penalties for non-compliance for any business around the world that collects or process EU resident data. Learn about the GDPR and what you need to do to achieve compliance before it enters enforcement in May 2018 in our infographic below.

