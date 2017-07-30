All of the major names in the global hospitality have lent their consistency and reputation to smaller brands as part of larger efforts to attract changing demographics of travelers.

These efforts can take many forms, but for Hyatt, a key brand is the blossoming and evolving. Hyatt Centric, which bills itself as "unique hotels for unique travelers." This is a fitting motto for the brand, which has so far kept its imprint limited, with locations in only two of the major regions that make up the global hospitality industry: Latin America and North America. Within those two regions, the brand has so far only established locations in two countries, Uruguay and the United States.

With this in mind, it's easy for one to discern how the brand has managed to bolster its status as one that contains only hotels that are unique. The balance of its locations, as one would likely expect, also heavily tilts toward the United States, with 13 of its 14 locations being located there, with the outlier being in Uruguay.

The brand, however, is working on expanding its global imprint, with 6 new projects slated to be completed in the coming years. As Hyatt Centric's history suggest, the majority of these projects will be located in the United States, with 5 being in that country with a sixth instead being located in the Asia Pacific region.

Once completed, this hotels will create a total of 1,283 new rooms for guests of the Hyatt Centric brand to enjoy, according to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS database. The timeline for when these projects will open up is also varied, with 1 new project slated to debut in 2017, 2 new projects slated to debut in 2018, and 3 in the years beyond.

Currently, 4 of these projects are in the planning phase while 1 is under construction and 1 more is in the pre-planning phase of construction. The projects in North America are slated to create 1,119 new rooms while the project in the Asia Pacific region is projected to yield 164 new rooms.

So what, then, makes staying at the Hyatt Centric such a unique experience for travelers? Hyatt Centric provides stylish boutique hotel rooms that are perfect for both business travelers as well as for revelers who are in search of a last-minute weekend getaway to blow off steam.

The accommodations one finds at the Hyatt Centric are eclectic, to be sure, but they serve visitors well as a local home base, where everything they need to relax in between activities is within easy reach. The boutique hotel rooms at Hyatt Centric all include touches of local artistry that add unique character to any stay. Fresh, modern, and invigorating are just some of the words that come to mind when one seeks to describe the rooms offered by Hyatt Centric.

Let's take a look at some projects currently underway by Hyatt Centric:

Hyatt Centric Hobart

The hotel will include one restaurant, a bar and meeting facilities. With construction planned to start mid-2017, Hyatt Centric Hobart is expected to open in early-2019, joining Hyatt's Australia portfolio of hotels.

Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo

This hotel will be located in Ginza, the prominent luxury fashion and entertainment center of the city on Namiki-Dori, and will occupy the top 10 floors of the 12-story commercial building tentatively known as the Ginza Asahi Building.

More information on Hyatt Centric and other global hotel brands can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry

