Super 8 “Road Trip Fails” Campaign Showcases Renovations
"It was born from the truth that some of the funniest and most memorable moments on the road are the blunders," says Terri Meyer, co-founder and CEO of TERRI & SANDY. "We wanted our consumers to know that 'We get it!' and that Super 8 is the perfect refuge for those seeking a haven from the highway."
The roadtrip hiccups in the ads include a toddler needing a bathroom break, a stare-down with a lone bison, a too-close encounter with a teen in need of a shower, and a roadtrip selfie gone wrong, all ending with the travelers finding relief and rest in a Super 8 room and the trademarked line—"At Least Tonight Can Be Super."
Lisa Checchio, vice president of Brand Marketing at Wyndham Hotel Group adds, "Super 8 is a trusted, tested companion for every traveler out there and this campaign serves as an authentic platform for not only showcasing our fully updated, redesigned rooms, but connecting with them in a way that is both humorous and relatable. We're tapping into emotional territory for travelers while simultaneously showing them we're not their grandfather's budget motel."
The spots debut today across major cable networks like TBS, HGTV, Food Network, and CMT, as well as digital platforms. Expansion across radio and social is anticipated in the coming weeks.
Super 8 now has more than 2,800 locations around the globe, more than any other economy lodging provider, and nearly 1,800 North American hotels.
About Wyndham Hotel Group
Wyndham Hotel Group is the world"s largest hotel company based on number of hotels and is one of three hospitality business units of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN). As both a leading hotel brand franchisor and hotel management services provider, the company"s global portfolio consists of approximately 7,700 properties and over 668,500 rooms in 71 countries under the following brands: Dolce Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Grand® Hotels and Resorts, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Garden® Hotels, TRYP by Wyndham®, Wingate by Wyndham®, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham®, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham®, Ramada®, Baymont Inn & Suites®, Days Inn®, Super 8®, Howard Johnson®, Travelodge® and Knights Inn®. Wyndham Rewards, the company"s guest loyalty program, offers more than 40 million members the opportunity to earn and redeem points at thousands of hotels across the world. For more information, visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com.