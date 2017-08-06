Best Western’s Dorothy Dowling Honored as 2017 Silver Stevie® Award Winner for Marketing Executive of the Year
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized with this award, as it is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team," said Dowling. "We are committed to listening to the voice of the customer, and this voice is our guiding force at Best Western. I am thrilled with what our brand was able to accomplish together in 2016, especially our historic brand refresh and the ongoing enhancements to our award-winning BWR program. On a personal level, it is quite fulfilling to see those programs – and our innovation – be recognized in this way."
Dowling played a central role in the 2016 Best Western Hotels & Resorts brand refresh, helping develop the brand's re-energized identity and enhancements to their hotel portfolio, including the establishment of the individualities for each of the core brands to best showcase the $2 billion product investment by hotel owners. Dowling's efforts helped her earn a promotion as Chief Marketing Executive in 2016 – where she now oversees Best Western's loyalty program (Best Western Rewards), brand partnerships, consumer and field marketing activities, advertising and public relations, social media, B2B marketing and global sales. Dowling is also responsible for an $80 million marketing budget and used the budget effectively to implement an array of enhancements within the company. These initiatives include:
- Award winning partnership with AAA®/CAA® (8X Partner of the Year)
- Global brand refresh
- Best Western Rewards (BWR) refresh
- Business activation of global distribution partnerships
- Award winning promotions with Disney® Media Group
- First mover brand partnership with the Google® VR platform
- Business Travel News® (BTN) recognition 3x over
- Launch of You Must Be Trippin' (YMBT) blog
- Launch of global group platform with HotelPlanner®
The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20. Additional details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
ABOUT BEST WESTERN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western Australasia is a third-party organisation and licensee of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, with more than 125* independently owned and managed Best Western hotels across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Best Western's family of brands caters for all travel styles with Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, BW Premier Collection® and GLōSM. More than 30 million travellers are members of the award-winning loyalty program, Best Western Rewards, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.
