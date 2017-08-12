LONDON -- This May Small Luxury Hotels of the World is welcoming four new luxury properties to its portfolio. Introducing a brand new eco-certified hotel in Cap Corsica, a newly opened palazzo turned boutique retreat in Rome, a serene forest dwelling in Izu, Japan and a sophisticated retreat wrapped up in bright botanic gardens in Puerto Vallarta.

Le Domaine Misincu: Corsica

Rooms from 195 GBP per night

www.slh.com/misincu

Opening June 2017

Due to open in June 2017, set in 35 hectares of natural parks and gardens, Le Domaine Misincu will be the only five-star rated environmentally friendly and eco-certified luxury boutique hotel in the region of Cap Corsica. Highly protected, savage and unspoilt in natural beauty, Cap Corse is the last remaining "wild" part of the island and therefore nicknamed as "the island on the island" which sets its history apart from the rest of the island. Aiming for Corsican modern luxury living at its best, Le Domaine Misincu is an epitomised "barefoot casual luxury" experience with a holistic approach. Contemporary yet traditional in style, the hotel pays homage to Corsican heritage and the outstanding beauty of its natural surroundings coupled with 21st century amenities for today's luxury leisure travellers. Whether it is the vast range of local products in the F&B outlets, Corsican fabrics, materials and woods to be used for anything interior design or the fleet of Tesla cars available for guests, any stay here is to reflect an authentic Cap Corse experience.

SLH Insider Tip: Book a private wine and cheese tasting at the hotel to sample the best of the islands produce.

Casa Velas: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Rooms from 416 GBP per night

www.slh.com/casavelas

Found amidst blooming grounds of tropical flora, the adult-only hotel and ocean club, Casa Velas, sets the scene for a perfect romantic seaside escape. The 80 suites offer guests a private piece of luxury in the botanic gardens and the wooden beams and furniture and earthy tones are inspired by traditional Mexican designs. The hotel is just minutes from the beach, an 18-hole golf course and the buzzing boardwalk of Puerto Vallarta. The treatments at Casa Velas Spa draw on ancient wisdom and local ingredients, with treatment rooms for couples and singles, a hydrotherapy area and beauty salon. The on-site restaurant, Emiliano, is an AAA Four Diamond rated a la carte fine dining restaurant, headed up by one of the area's leading chefs, serving Mexican and international cuisine. Alternatively guests can opt to take a short stroll to the Ocean Club for Asian-inspired cuisine and cocktails on the beachfront.

SLH Insider Tip: Spend a day at the Vallarta Botanic Gardens where you'll find hundreds of native plants, miles of hiking trails through native forests, and streams that you can bathe in on a hot day.

Margutta 19: Rome, Italy

Rooms from 312 GBP per night

www.slh.com/margutta

Opening July 2017

This brand new Roman boutique hotel will open its doors on July 1 2017. Tucked away on Via Margutta – known locally as 'the artist's street' thanks to famous prior residents such as Picasso and Stravinsky, this elegant palazzo has been given a modern make over. Despite its city location Margutta 19 provides a chic and restful escape, away from the buzz of Rome. The 16 rooms have been styled in gentle shades of sage and ivory, with parquet floors, travertine marble bathrooms, king size beds and Frette linens. Classic and deluxe suites overlook the cobbled Via Margutta and its terracotta buildings, while the Garden Suite comes with its own 43 square metre terrace. Restaurant Assaggia is courtesy of Angelo Troiani who serves his own inventive spin on Roman classics, including recipes handed down through generations of the hotel owner's family.

SLH Insider Tip: When you need a break from sight-seeing, stop for a drink at Il Goccetto, the best wine bar in central Rome known for its cozy atmosphere, excellent wine selection and delicious small plates.

ABBA Resorts Izu: Izu, Japan

Rooms from 1030 GBP per night

www.slh.com/abba

Situated on the stunning Jogasaki coast, ABBA resorts Izu is an intimate, 30 room retreat, featuring an indulgent Neen-spa and three world-class restaurants serving French and Japanese fare. Built in the ryokan style of a traditional inn, the luxurious Abba Resorts Izu, blends seamlessly into its ancient forest backdrop. The resort's natural garden was created from diverse lava formations and the villas come with their own open-air bath, filled with warm, soothing mineral waters flowing in from the Ukiyama Hot Springs that Izu is known for. The rooms are designed to calm and soothe, with woven tatami straw mats and other natural touches in abundance.

SLH Insider Tip: Time your visit to coincide with the annual Kawazu-Zakura cherry blossom festival in late February.

São Lourenço do Barrocal: Monsaraz, Portugal

Rooms from 130 GBP per night

www.slh.com/barrocal

This 200 year old family run, fully working farm come luxury boutique retreat seamlessly blends contemporary scandi-style décor with vintage homestead touches. Every element of the hotel celebrates its Alentejo surroundings. Guests can wander the grounds, take a seat in the wooden deck chairs amongst the orange grove, stroll through the wine and vegetable garden, take a dip in the pool or pack up a picnic and cycle to the estates lake. At night guests are invited to enjoy farm-to-table dining at the onsite restaurant, where classic Alentejo flavours are served up using home grown and locally sourced produce alongside the winemakers selection from the onsite vineyard. The 40 rooms, suites and cottages are a tasteful mix of old and new, with white fabrics, wool blankets, carefully selected vintage features and farm views. Certain suites and cottages also come with a private terrace, perfect for star-gazing. A spa by organic Austrian brand Susanne Kaufmann, features an oak wood hot tub and an outdoor pool, as well as a variety of treatments.

SLH Insider Tip: Make use of the on-sight stable and book a scenic horse-back trek (for up to eight guests at a time)

