Starting today, Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG®), the trio of loyalty programs from Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR), are offering new opportunities for members to earn unlimited bonus points to fuel their travel passions, in three unique ways:

Marriott Rewards MegaBonus Infinite Points : Up to 4,000 Marriott Rewards bonus points per stay (beginning with the second stay),

: Up to 4,000 Marriott Rewards bonus points per stay (beginning with the second stay), The Ritz-Carlton Rewards Summer Sojourns : Double Ritz-Carlton bonus points for stays longer than two nights

: Double Ritz-Carlton bonus points for stays longer than two nights SPG Take Three: Triple Starpoints for stays that include a weekend, or double Starpoints for weekday stays at participating hotels.

The registration period for all three programs is May 15- August 30. The earning period for each is May 27 – September 4. Members can register for each promotion and learn more here.

Points can be redeemed for free nights, flights, exclusive experiences on SPG Moments and Marriott Rewards Experiences Marketplace and more.

This is the latest offering for loyalty members of Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and SPG. Since Marriott's acquisition of Starwood last year, members of the programs have been able to link their accounts at members.marriott.com to access unparalleled benefits such as instant Elite status matching and unlimited points transfer between accounts, which can be used to unlock a plethora of unique experiences and earning opportunities across Marriott's portfolio of global brands.

Marriott Rewards MegaBonus Infinite Points is applicable for stays at participating JW Marriott®, Renaissance® Hotels, Autograph Collection® Hotels, Marriott® Hotels, Marriott Vacation Club®, Gaylord Hotels®, Protea Hotels®, AC Hotels®, Courtyard®, Residence Inn®, SpringHill Suites® and Fairfield Inn & Suites®, TownePlace Suites®, Moxy Hotels®, The Ritz Carlton®, EDITION®, and Delta® Hotels that participate in the Marriott Rewards program.

The Ritz-Carlton Rewards Summer Sojourns global program is available at participating Ritz-Carlton properties.

SPG® Take Three bonus points are available at participating Aloft, Element Hotels, W Hotels, Four Points® by Sheraton, Le Méridien, The Luxury Collection®, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis® Hotels & Resorts, Tribute Portfolio, Westin® Hotels & Resorts and Design Hotels™ properties globally that participate in the SPG program.

About Marriott Rewards Marriott International's award-winning loyalty program – Marriott Rewards – spans 18 unique and iconic global brands and over 4,300 distinctive properties. Members of Marriott Rewards® – which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® – can link their accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for expanded benefits including instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer across portfolios. When members book their stays on Marriott.com or the Marriott Mobile app, they earn loyalty points, enjoy the advantage of exclusive Member Rates, our lowest available rates, and gain an elevated stay experience with free Wi-Fi, mobile check-in and checkout, and Mobile Service Requests wherever available. The hugely popular Marriott Rewards has won the Freddie Award for "Hotel Program of the Year–Americas" ten consecutive years as chosen by frequent travelers. Marriott Rewards is free to join and has no blackout dates. To enroll and for more information about the program, guests may visit. Connect with Marriott Rewards on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ritz-Carlton Rewards The Ritz-Carlton Rewards is the loyalty program of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., which currently operates over 90 hotels and resorts in 31 countries and territories. Members can earn and redeem points at participating The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott International properties worldwide. Members of Marriott Rewards® – which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® – can link their accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for expanded benefits including instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer across portfolios. For more information, or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

About Starwood Preferred Guest Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG®) is an innovative, award-winning frequent traveler program that unites 11 luxury and distinctive hotel brands in more than 1,300 properties in 95 countries and territories around the world. SPG reinvented the hospitality loyalty landscape when it launched in 1999 with its breakthrough policy of no blackout dates, and over the years has continued its tradition of innovation with enhancements such as Cash + Points, Your24™, SPG Lifetime™, SPG Moments and 4 p.m. late checkout when available. SPG also offers the opportunity for meeting and travel professionals to earn rich rewards including Starpoints and elite status through SPG Pro. SPG has an ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of today's connected global traveler by leveraging must-have mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android that utilize state-aware technology to create a more personalized hotel stay. All of this has helped SPG build a passionate member base among the world's most frequent travelers. Learn more about the #spglife at spg.com, spg.com/pro and spg.com/moments and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. SPG members can now also link their accounts with Marriott Rewards® – which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® – for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer at spg.com/Marriott.

Contact

Dan Forman

Marriott Rewards

Phone: 301.380.8898

Send Email