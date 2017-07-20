ALICE Continues Its Growth with Announcement of New Senior Sales Executive for the Southeast Region
Adam's hiring occurs as ALICE continues to identify hospitality veterans to help grow their brand and take it to market. Hundreds of hotels across and country and around the world have chosen ALICE for the transformative effect joining all hotel staff departments onto a single platform has for improved task management and employee communication. ALICE's guest engagement toolset is also helping its clients deliver exceptional service with cutting-edge innovations like guest-to-staff texting.
"Adam is a great fit for ALICE," says Wendy Zapach, ALICE's Director of Sales, North America. His extensive background in the hospitality technology space, combined with his specialization in CRM and guest engagement, align with where we are innovating. One thing we're particularly excited about is Adam's depth of relationships in the industry. We feel like his recent attendance with us at HITEC was a reunion of friends and colleagues."
About ALICE
By joining all the departments of your hotel onto a single operations platform for internal communication and task management, ALICE helps your staff act as a team to provide consistently excellent service.