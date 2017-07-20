New York, NY – ALICE, the operations platform powering the world's best hotels, welcomes hotel technology sales veteran Adam Fractenberg as Senior Sales Executive for the Southeast region.

Adam is an experienced hospitality technology sales executive, with a strong track record in many online solutions including CRM, Website Design, Interactive Marketing, Booking Engine, eProposal, Loyalty, Text Marketing, Business Intelligence, Email Marketing, Social Media, Interfacing, and Customer Surveys. He was most recently Director of Sales for North America, Canada, and the Caribbean at TravelClick, where he spearheaded business development for new sales and client retention. He was previously Director of Strategic Sales with Knowland Group, a provider of SaaS solutions for group data and lead generation products and services to the hospitality industry. Adam has also held senior positions in sales and marketing at Cendyn and Open Hospitality. He began his hospitality technology career at Orbitz/Lodging.com, formerly a Cendant company, where he served in several roles, including Director of Strategic Accounts, helping grow the company's annual sales from $18 million to $450 million. A graduate of Michigan State University, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Journalism, Adam also worked on student radio and TV. In addition, Adam moonlights as a professional statistician, working with the NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, and college sporting events.

Adam's hiring occurs as ALICE continues to identify hospitality veterans to help grow their brand and take it to market. Hundreds of hotels across and country and around the world have chosen ALICE for the transformative effect joining all hotel staff departments onto a single platform has for improved task management and employee communication. ALICE's guest engagement toolset is also helping its clients deliver exceptional service with cutting-edge innovations like guest-to-staff texting.

"Adam is a great fit for ALICE," says Wendy Zapach, ALICE's Director of Sales, North America. His extensive background in the hospitality technology space, combined with his specialization in CRM and guest engagement, align with where we are innovating. One thing we're particularly excited about is Adam's depth of relationships in the industry. We feel like his recent attendance with us at HITEC was a reunion of friends and colleagues."

Contact

Lola Feiger

Marketing Lead

Send Email