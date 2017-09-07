ALICE, an operations platform that empowers hotels to deliver a better guest experience through consistently excellent service, announced today the acquisition of GoConcierge, a leading concierge software platform.

As part of the acquisition, ALICE welcomes approximately 1,000 GoConcierge hotel customers to their community, with a promise to continue both companies' tradition of delivering industry-leading service technology. Frank Sena and Justin Hirs from Bentley Associates advised GoConcierge on this transaction. ALICE will empower GoConcierge's hotel customers to be at the forefront of guest experience standards in their markets.

Justin Effron, Chief Executive Officer, ALICE says, "This acquisition is a huge win for our hotel customers. We'll draw from GoConcierge's deep knowledge in the space and well-connected team, as well as their incredible hotel customer base, to drive improvements in our platform and hotel service offerings. We're committed to supporting the concierge by connecting them to the rest of the hotel and their guests and helping them exceed guests' ever-increasing expectations."

"This is a unique opportunity to bring two passionate companies together with a shared vision of delivering tools of efficiency to the concierge as well as other departments, including housekeeping, engineering, security, and a focus on guest communication. Ultimately, we will strive to reduce the number of applications team members are forced to learn and use on a daily basis. We look forward to delivering even more solutions to our clients and the industry," says Adam Isrow, Executive Vice President, GoConcierge. "I look forward to working together with ALICE to bring world-class solutions and support to our customers."

The acquisition is a testament to ALICE's continued momentum in the hospitality industry since the company's inception in 2013. Recently, ALICE received $26 million in Series B funding from Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Earlier this year, ALICE launched products including the Guest Profile, which gives hoteliers a view into the guest experience across every aspect of their hotel stay, including check-in, requests for amenities and services, and any interaction with the concierge, Guest Text Messaging, which facilitates text messaging between hotels and guests without requiring an app download, as well as Logbooks, which can be used by hoteliers to track any physical item belonging to or loaned to a guest, including packages and lost & found.

Additionally, the company launched a Preventative Maintenance tool and an open-API, and is looking forward to releasing new features for use by hoteliers such as Checklists, a tool to improve task management, SMS automation, which automates responses via text to common guest questions, and more.

"Positive emotional experiences deeply impact guests' likelihood to book or recommend a hotel," says Alex Shashou, President, ALICE. "Our view is that together, ALICE and GoConcierge will be able to deliver our hotel customers a competitive advantage through cutting-edge service and unforgettable guest engagement."

For more information on ALICE, please visit: https://info.aliceapp.com.

About ALICE

ALICE has created the first complete communication, cost savings and revenue generation operations platform for hotels, which enhances the guest experience and connects all points within the hotel to simplify guest service - and make it more cost-effective.

Since the company was founded in 2013, ALICE has gained serious traction in the industry working many of the world's leading hotel brands, including Two Roads Hospitality, Dream Hotel Group, Grupo Posadas, SIXTY Hotels, NYLO Hotels, and Leading Hotels of the World. For more information, visit https://info.aliceapp.com.

About GoConcierge

GoConcierge is a Web-based task-tracking and database tracking solution for concierges and other departments including guest services, front desk, shipping and receiving, housekeeping, security and more. The GoConcierge application is being used throughout the United States and in more than 65 countries around the world. GoConcierge owns both GoConcierge and The Concierge Assistant. For more information about GoConcierge.net, go to info.goconcierge.net or call (818) 263-8993.

