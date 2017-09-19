SGS and EHL Renew Their Partnership for a Second Capstone Project
The students will act as consultants for a global company. Coached by academic experts, they will perform extensive research and develop solutions for the business, spending three months at company headquarters. The students will obtain real world experience to further them in their careers, while SGS will gain valuable insights from future leaders in the hospitality industry.
Peter Hvidberg, Global Head of Travel and Hospitality at SGS, says, "The collaboration between EHL and SGS provides the students with an even broader understanding of the industry that they will lead in the future. Such projects should be a must for coming industry leaders".
This is the second time that SGS and EHL have collaborated on a capstone project. In 2015, an international team of Masters students worked to develop SGS's value proposition for the hospitality industry, devising tailored products and services that meet industry needs. The 2017 project is meant to build on the past successes of that partnership.
"We work closely with students to provide work that adds value for our industry partners. We are pleased to see the positive results of the project collaboration and look forward to supporting SGS in the development of products that serve the global hospitality industry," says Achim Schmitt, Associate Dean Graduate Studies at EHL.
The global hospitality industry is growing rapidly. Large global and regional hotel companies, tour operators, online travel agencies (OTAs) and meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) companies look to SGS for help with auditing, inspection, certification, verification, training and consultancy. SGS performs more than 10,000 audits a year.
Contact
Achim Schmitt
Associate Dean, Graduate Studies - Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne
Phone: +41 21 785 13 53
Send Email
About Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL)
Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) is an ambassador for traditional Swiss hospitality and has been a pioneer in hospitality education since 1893. It has created and inspired a unique professional community of over 25,000 hospitality managers, united by the values and the legacy of EHL. EHL is a leading university that provides learning solutions for enthusiastic, talented and ambitious students from 114 different countries. With undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, EHL offers its students a range of on-campus and online education opportunities at different stages of their professional journey. EHL is regularly recognized as the best hotel management school in the world with the highest graduate employment rates in the industry. EHL is a member of EHL Holding SA, a Group dedicated to hospitality management education