Leonardo Hotel introduces female friendly rooms with security

Scottish hotel chain Leonardo Hotel launches ‘women-friendly rooms’, providing the services with female room services and the men-only floors so guests feel safer. This European hotel chain Leonardo Hotel has launched a range of “women friendly rooms” for female guests who are travelling without men or the females who are interested in solo travelling. The chain is offering the female-friendly rooms at their hotels in the regions like Edinburgh, Baden-Baden, Berlin, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Mannheim and Munich.