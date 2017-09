External Article

Trivago Bought An AI Startup That Eased Peoples’ Fears About Giving Up Data

All types of online services are scrambling to meet the AI-driven personalization standard set by Amazon and Netflix. Fast-growing international hotel search engine Trivago is taking that path by acquiring machine-learning startup Tripl, which analyzes users’ social media profiles to recommend itineraries and link to offers from third parties like hotels or tour operators.