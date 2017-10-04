Local Measure, the leading location-based social intelligence platform for hospitality and tourism, announced a Wi-Fi integration with Cisco that enables hotels and other hospitality providers to identify and connect with guests while they are on property, personalizing the customer's experience while they are at the venue.

Leveraging Local Measure's proprietary social intelligence technology, providers deploying Cisco wireless technologies- including Meraki, CMX on premise or in the cloud - now have the ability to capture guest preferences while they are on site, generating real-time insights, building a richer customer experience, driving sales and customer acquisition, and reacting in real time with customer alerts.

Jonathan Barouch, Founder and CEO of Local Measure, said, "Understanding customer data is critical to managing your business, but all the customer data in the world won't change the guest experience if it isn't surfaced at the time you are serving them. Our integration with Cisco enables front-line teams to do what they have never done before – having client preference data at their fingertips, and applying insights and actions while the customer is still on property. It opens up a whole new world of customer connectivity and interaction – we are pleased to partner with Cisco to make it available to the global industry."

The new Social Sign On helps businesses achieve a ROI alongside providing free, fast Wi-Fi - a critical component of every guest visit. The Wi-Fi/social intelligence integration can also help managers connect with the guest, guests who are on property have the option to login with social, thereby sharing their contact details, which managers might not previously have had if they were not the purchasers of the room in the booking path. The data will enable on-property managers to build a richer customer experience though streaming content; generating insights from a social CRM; better understanding customer behaviour on premise; automating communications via CRM/Loyalty/Marketing platforms; developing lookalike audiences; driving sales through customer acquisition; and reacting in real-time with customizable alerts.

"Local Measure makes it easy for business to connect to their customers," said Colin Lowenberg, Global Transformational Partners, Meraki. "Combining simple and scalable guest Wi-Fi with social media and messaging gives businesses an easy way to know more about customers and engage them online and offline. With the combination of Cisco Meraki and Cisco Spark, this is one of the most exciting integration partnerships for Cisco."

Local Measure is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner of Cisco who leverages Cisco Spark, a complete business collaboration service from the Cisco cloud that enables you to message, meet, or call anyone, anywhere, and anytime. Through the integration, Local Measure's customers can quickly and effectively respond to end-customer feedback and help front-line operational teams collaborate, delivering exceptional service to their customers.

Headquartered in Australia, with offices in Singapore, Dubai, London, Miami and Los Angeles, Local Measure has proprietary technology that allows brands and businesses to deliver exceptional service to their customers, engage with them in real-time to resolve service issues and acquire the rights to use user-generated content.

Read more about Local Measure's integration with Cisco, https://www.localmeasure.com/partners/cisco

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Meraki

Founded in 2006 and acquired by Cisco in 2012, Meraki has grown to become an industry leader in the IT space, with over 160,000 customers and over 1 million active customer networks and counting around the world. Meraki's comprehensive set of solutions includes wireless, switching, security, communications, EMM, and security cameras, all managed through a web-based dashboard interface. Discover more at developers.meraki.com and follow us on Twitter at @Meraki.

