Opinion Article

Corporate Governance in a Trump Presidency

By Keith Kefgen, Managing Director & CEO at AETHOS Consulting Group

Like it or not, corporate governance is about to change in a big way. President-elect Donald Trump has already been talking tough about "dismantling" the Dodd-Frank Act. Many of the Dodd-Frank policies were put in place to curb banks from causing another financial crisis, but others like "Say on Pay" make little sense. While the U.S. Congress and Trump battle it out in 2017, there are a number of trends and actions in corporate governance that public boards should be thinking about in the New Year: