TOURISM TIDBITS - Facing both old and new security challenges
By Peter Tarlow, President of Tourism and More
An additional problem, especially in the field of tourism security (or better stated: tourism wellbeing) is the fact that salaries remain low causing both recruitment and personnel retention challenges. High turnover levels make training difficult and often each time a person leaves, the information is lost. To make matters even more challenging these are often the person with whom visitors come in contact. The formula tends to guarantee low job satisfaction and low levels of customer satisfaction. If tourism is to be a sustainable product then it needs to turn part-time jobs into careers without pricing itself out of the market. If the travel and tourism industry hopes to continue to grow it will need trained personnel, and a willing and enthusiastic workforce at every level from the managerial, to skilled workers to the semi-skilled worker.
- Turning to issues of tourism wellbeing. We note the following problems:
- Issues of gang violence
- Issues of health and the potential spread of contagious diseases leading to pandemics
- Issues of crime spilling into centers
- Issues of acts of terrorism
- Media produced panics or psychological panics.
Many of these problems may occur in places that are open to:
- The generation of mass casualties
- Hold some form of national or international iconic value
- Are easily accessed by the media
- And in the case of terrorism, the long-term consequences are not only in the physical harm done to the victims but also in the economic hard that impacts the tourism industry directly and other local industries indirectly.
Here are some of the basics of terrorism and tourism about which that travel and tourism officials need to be aware:
Not all attacks against tourism need to be violent. Terrorists do not only need to use deadly force, they can create a tourism crisis by means of cyber attacks, social media or simply creating rumors that create fear within the traveling public. In today's media interconnected world news spreads at extremely rapid speeds and can cause fear and cancellations not only at a particular locale but also across the globe.
- Despite the publicity and the media, statistically terrorism still strikes relatively few people and even fewer tourists. The death of anyone is tragic, but a visitor is more likely to die from a road accident of a safety hazard then from an act of terrorism. On the other hand, it is rare for the media to spend a great deal of time on road accidents. Tourism centers need to develop good media plans and have them in reserve so that if an incident should occur they are not developing a plan at the last minute.
- When acts of terrorism do occur tourism is often a magnet for terrorists. Not only does tourism provide many "weak targets: but tourism values are the antithesis of terrorists' values. Furthermore, the tourism industry is so large and diverse that it provides multiple targets for those seeking to create economic chaos.
- Thus the tourism industry faces a paradox. Although most tourists are never impacted by acts of terrorism, when it does occur the media publicity is such that the reporting on terrorist attack's impact is out of proportion to the act itself. Due to high levels of publicity a terrorist attack in any one location raises traveler anxiety levels around the world. Due to the fact that terrorism is now a worldwide phenomena, an attack in any one location means that visitors are not only increasingly fearful but that these attacks may cause people to cease to travel or to travel less, thus impacting the entire industry.
- Attacks against non-tourist specific locations still act as passive attacks on tourism. Terrorism is based on fear and the greater the public fears being away from home, the more precarious is the tourism industry's situation. Terrorists do not need to target a tourism industry actively to do it damage, a passive attack or a failed, but publicized attack is still a success from the terrorists' perspective.
- Terrorism is no longer confined to major tourism centers. The California terrorism incident demonstrates that terrorism can occur in what may have previously been considered unlikely locales. This means that areas that were considered "safe" need to also develop counter terrorism plans.
