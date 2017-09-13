Be Fanatical About Service Quality (and Why It Matters)
By Laura Patterson, President at VisionEdge Marketing
Both Dwight and Gary were what may be deemed today as fanatics about customer service quality and experience. Both believed that you only have one chance to make a first impression and that every touch was a moment of truth. Both believed that customer retention was critical to long-term success. Recent customer retention research conducted by Ascarza, Neslin, Netzer, Anderson, Fader, Gupta, Hardie, Lemmens, Libai, Neal, Provost, and Schrift revealed that "85% of customers report that companies could do more to retain them. While a majority of top executives report that customer retention is a priority within their organization, 49% admit to being unhappy with their ability to support their retention goals."
This study examined whether companies should use RISK (determined by scoring models that rank customers based on their likelihood to defect) or LIFT (whom the impact of the intervention is highest, regardless of their intrinsic propensity to churn) to determine which customers to target in order to reduce churn and improve retention. They found that Lift is more effective.
Here's the rub: churn might be less of an issue and customer experience might be better if companies were fanatical about service quality. A key example is just being able to reach a person or have a problem quickly resolved. With the advent of automated voice response many companies have forgotten the power of the human touch. In some companies, I never reach a real person unless I select the sales or billing option. More and more companies are encouraging you to use their website for support rather than talking with a person. My long-time associate Richard Hatheway lamented over several poor customer service experiences in his recent LinkedIn article, Customer Service Isn't.
It seems the more we focus and complicate a process, the worse it becomes. And I fear this is playing out in regards to customer experience. Gary and Dwight instinctively knew what Valerie Zeithaml, A. Parasuraman and Leonard Berry learned in their research on what customers use when evaluating service quality. They shared the results in their book, "Delivering Quality Service, " first published in 1990. Zeithaml, Parasuraman and Berry identified five dimensions valued by customers from what they referred to as their SERVQUAL research:
- TANGIBLES: Appearance of physical facilities, equipment, personnel, and communication materials
- RELIABILITY: Ability to perform the promised service dependably and accurately
- RESPONSIVENESS: Willingness to help customers and provide prompt service
- ASSURANCE: Knowledge and courtesy of employees and their ability to convey trust and confidence
- EMPATHY: Caring, individualized attention the firm provides its customers
The SERVQUAL research showed the dimensions' importance to each other by asking customers to assign 100 points across all five dimensions. The two most important dimensions are reliability and responsiveness accounting for over 50% of how customers evaluate service quality.
As organizations increase the use of artificial intelligence (computer systems performing tasks that normally require human intelligence), machine learning (giving machines access to data and let them learn for themselves) and/or self-service to support customer service, we should remember that while computers and machines can work 24/7 and don't require time off or benefits, one of Gary's adages still rings true: "people do business with people." The time when companies who have quality people providing quality experiences will have a competitive advantage may not be far off.
Summary
While it is worthwhile to map the customer experience, conduct voice of customer research, and establish customer advisory boards, it is important to master the basics of customer service. Reliability, responsiveness and empathy will go a long way toward keeping and growing the value of your customers.
Are you ready to have an organization full of service fanatics? We can help you get there. Contact us to schedule a complimentary, no-obligation conversation.
Contact
Laura Patterson
Vision Edge Marketing
Send Email