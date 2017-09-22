4 Step SIMPLE Sales Process
By Katie Scheer, Vice President at ProSolutions
What tips do we have for being successful in sales? Check out this most useful infographic as it gives you 4 easy steps for mastering the process:
When you break down the process into these 4 steps, it helps you to think more strategically and gives you the structure that is needed to execute efficiently and confidently. Keep in mind, too—the key is to not over complicate selling by only thinking about making the sale. Instead, focus on engaging the prospect in a useful conversation by telling him/her about how your product or service will help them and add value. Nothing to be scared of anymore, right?
