Independent and boutique hotels have a number of advantages over their chain competitors, of which owners can take advantage to achieve greater success. At Xotels we love independent boutique or innovative concept hotels, because the allow us drive premium results. So, what are these characteristics of independent hotels that provide unique selling points over the chain or franchise hotel variety?

What Are The Successful Characteristics of Independent and Boutique Hotels?

1. They can offer outstanding personalized hotel service

Quality of service is paramount to business success in any industry, but particularly for hotels - a perpetual client-facing industry. Rather than offer standardized service and practices with rote protocols and rigid systems, boutique hotels can really focus on providing an outstanding, memorable service experience.

Service that goes the extra mile is increasingly rare, which offers independents another opportunity to stand out. It can be tailored, personalized and updated with ease in an independent or boutique hotel.

2. Boutique and independent hotels are unique

If you visit a national or multinational chain hotel, you probably agree that they tend to lack a certain individuality found in independent hotels, right? Independent hotels that are run well offer a unique experience for guests. Perhaps it is their history - with some hotels decades or even centuries old - or maybe it's the decor, or the fact that it is family-run - it can be any of a number of points to help make the hotel stand apart - a selling proposition that the hotel is able to use to market themselves with a unique pedigree.

The chain hotel in comparison offers a predictable stay - the same experience you've probably had before, give or take on minor details, and probably will again. There will always be a clientele cohort that seeks out local hotels over chains.

3. They have greater creative freedom

Of course there are the chains and international franchises that offer fantastic hotels, but again, they are standardized across the board, with little room to be creative. Independent and boutique hotels can let their imaginations run wild with decor, furniture, food, events and anything else - even in how they market themselves. This allows the independent hotel to strengthen their identity and reputation, and offer a special, distinctive, memorable hotel experience for the guest.

As travelers and tourists look for local, idiosyncratic experiences in today's globalized world where high streets are nearly identical whether you're in London, New York, Paris or Barcelona, the independent hotelier can seek to take advantage of their freedom to get creative.

Actually, you can really get more edgy and daring, and create a cool or sexy hotel that connects. A tell that people will be talking about, kick-starting your social media influencer marketing for you …

4. They are much more agile than their chain counterparts

Chain hotel management is typically layered in a hierarchy. They are often international or even intercontinental in scope. It can take a long time for any type of process involving proposals, decisions and execution to be completed. Independent hotels, on the other hand, are typically managed on-site by a small group. These hotels can make quick strategic and tactical decisions and follow through similarly on execution. This is a massive advantage that independent hotels have over franchise or chain competition.

5. They can focus all resources, energy and attention on one hotel

As mentioned, chains and franchise hotels are layered, with centralized control often in a different city or country. Sure, each branch has a general manager, but they do not have near the remit over operating decisions that their independent hotel counterparts enjoy. Chains may not be able to devote as much attention and resources to individual hotels as is often necessary.

Boutiques and independent hoteliers are able to spend all their time and resources to invest exclusively on their hotel. Their knowledge of their business is more intimate, as well as their awareness of the local market. Moreover, independents tend to absorb low booking periods with greater ease, without the pressure and targets to hit that typically come with chain hotels.

The final word - essential features of boutique and independent hotels

These top 5 characteristics of independent hotels show some of the most noteworthy advantages that they can enjoy over chains. This is of course if they are run well, if management proactively aims to leverage such opportunity for unique selling propositions, and if they continue to invest time and resources towards a continued commitment to excellence..

Cheers,

Patrick Landman @ www.Xotels.com

