Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has selected Sabre Hospitality Solutions as an alternative distribution provider for its members. Under the landmark agreement, GHA's 35 hotel brands, representing over 550 hotels, resorts, palaces and spas, now have the option to choose the Sabre SynXis Central Reservations (CR) as their distribution solution while still enjoying the benefits of GHA's multi-brand DISCOVERY loyalty program.

"Similar to the airline alliance model, GHA offers independent and privately-owned hotel brands the opportunity to increase their customer reach globally, through a shared loyalty platform; and to create cost efficiencies based on scale and collaborative products and services," said Christopher Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance. "GHA looks to its technology partners to provide hotels the ability to instantly recognize customers across all of our member brands, thus enhancing the guest experience. Eight of our member brands already use the Sabre SynXis CR, and so it was a natural step to add Sabre as one of our preferred technology partners."

"The complexity and competition in the hospitality space is growing at an unprecedented rate. To win, hotels need to master distribution - and master it fast," said Alex Alt, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "As the leader in this space, we look forward to helping GHA member brands and individual hotels grow their revenue and bookings in every channel from OTAs to GDS to direct."

The SynXis CR provides distribution of rates and inventory through all online and offline distribution channels; connectivity to global distribution systems, online travel agents, website and mobile booking engines; and seamless integration of critical property, revenue management, loyalty and content systems, providing holistic views of hotel guests and revenue. Sabre's central reservation system is powered by the SynXis Enterprise Platform, an open architecture platform that integrates critical hospitality systems to optimize distribution, operations, retailing and guest experience.

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together 35 brands with 550 hotels in 76 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides nearly 10 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. GHA's hotel brands currently include: Alila, Anantara, Art Series, Atura, AVANI, Corinthia, Doyle, Elewana, First, GLO, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Meydan, Mokara, Niccolo, NUO, Omni, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, PER AQUUM, QT, Rixos, Rydges, Shaza, Tangram, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit gha.com

Contact

Heidi Castle

Media Relations Manager

Phone: 682-605-4290

Send Email