Global Hotel Alliance Selects Sabre Hospitality Solutions as an Alternative Distribution Provider
"The complexity and competition in the hospitality space is growing at an unprecedented rate. To win, hotels need to master distribution - and master it fast," said Alex Alt, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "As the leader in this space, we look forward to helping GHA member brands and individual hotels grow their revenue and bookings in every channel from OTAs to GDS to direct."
The SynXis CR provides distribution of rates and inventory through all online and offline distribution channels; connectivity to global distribution systems, online travel agents, website and mobile booking engines; and seamless integration of critical property, revenue management, loyalty and content systems, providing holistic views of hotel guests and revenue. Sabre's central reservation system is powered by the SynXis Enterprise Platform, an open architecture platform that integrates critical hospitality systems to optimize distribution, operations, retailing and guest experience.
About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)
Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together 35 brands with 550 hotels in 76 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides nearly 10 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. GHA's hotel brands currently include: Alila, Anantara, Art Series, Atura, AVANI, Corinthia, Doyle, Elewana, First, GLO, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Meydan, Mokara, Niccolo, NUO, Omni, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, PER AQUUM, QT, Rixos, Rydges, Shaza, Tangram, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit gha.com
About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.