DORADO BEACH -- Today, fashion designer and esteemed member of the Rockefeller family, Ariana Rockefeller, unveils a new limited edition handbag capsule inspired by Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Named "Ariana Rockefeller for Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve," the collection features two handbags, which evoke the legacy of Ariana's heritage, the memory of her late great-uncle Laurance Rockefeller, who developed the Dorado Beach resort in Puerto Rico in the 1950s, and the resort's current vibrancy. That property, largely recognized as the first eco-luxury resort in the Caribbean, was and is known for effortless elegance and a design that honors the site's natural beauty. Since inception, the resort stood as a tranquil and luxurious retreat for America's most powerful figures, hosting guests such as President Eisenhower and Henry Kissinger, as well as the extended Rockefeller family. Today, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve inhabits this treasured space offering an exclusive escape and continuing the rich tradition of ecofriendly and luxurious beachside bliss.

Situated on 1,400 acres of the previous Laurance Rockefeller estate and 1950's RockResort, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve recaptures the glamour of this magical era for the modern experience collector. As a pioneer in environmental sustainability and preservation, Rockefeller's environmental philosophies are still incorporated throughout the property today. The resort was created as an open-air enclave infused with references to the surrounding natural landscape and diverse culture, a true luxury sanctuary designed to cater to the world's most discerning travelers through a bevy of one-of-a-kind lifestyle activities.

The Dorado Beach Collection includes two handbags, a tote and a clutch, priced at $725 and $650 respectively that are both custom designed and handmade in Brooklyn, New York. Reflective of Dorado Beach's unique landscape and minimalist elegance, the "Beach Tack" tote and "Beach Sellier" clutch are designed with Ariana's signature patterns and available in two colors. The tote is featured in a navy waxed canvas with an offering of metallic gold python trim, as well as a metallic navy python trim. The clutch is comprised in a beige waxed canvas and offered with a metallic gold python trim, or a metallic navy python trim. In keeping with Ariana's aesthetic and the Rockefeller tradition of minimal elegance, the bags are understated, durable and beautifully constructed for travel and resort wear.

"I believe it is something my Uncle Laurance's wife Mary and my grandmother Peggy would have taken on holiday to Dorado Beach," says Rockefeller of the collection. "They often traveled together with Laurance and David, my grandfather. I got to travel with my uncle to his other resorts, and I valued my time with him greatly. The pieces will honor Laurance's love of natural beauty and low-key elegance."

George Sotelo, General Manager of Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve adds, "We are both excited and honored to enter into this exclusive partnership with Ariana and to add another layer to our ongoing connection to the Rockefeller legacy. This heritage is a true point of pride and distinction for our resort and something which can still be seen and felt across the property."

The "Ariana Rockefeller for Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve" Collection will be available in the resort's signature shop, as well as online at www.arianarockefeller.com.

About Ariana Rockefeller

Ariana Rockefeller is an American businesswoman, equestrian and founder of the heritage brand Ariana Rockefeller, LLC. The Brand launched its eponymous apparel collection in 2011, and expanded into accessories with the Handbag Collection in February 2016. AR apparel and Handbags are sold at arianarockefeller.com and at trunk shows. The designs are inspired by Ariana's industrial era heritage and her lifestyle as an equestrian athlete: The designs are both functional and polished. Ariana is committed to her family's legacy of American entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Ariana is thrilled to launch the exclusive collaboration with Dorado Beach, a Ritz Carlton reserve, and pleased to honor the legacy and vision of her great-uncle Laurance Rockefeller.

About Laurance Rockefeller:

Originally inhabited by the Tainos, the property that is Dorado Beach today was developed in part by the Livingston family, who in 1905 began cultivating a 1,400-acre plantation there (complete with an airstrip, which hosted legendary pilot Amelia Earhart). In 1955, conservationist Laurance Rockefeller had a dream to turn the property into a resort and natural sanctuary. As a shareholder in Eastern Airlines, Laurance also saw the need for accessible yet beautiful resorts in exotic destinations. Laurance fell in love with the natural beauty of Dorado and saw it as the perfect investment which would increase destination travel and also create jobs in Puerto Rico which was underdeveloped at the time. The project was complete and opened to the public on December 1, 1958. Today, blending Rockefeller's novel environmental design philosophies and modern, yet minimal décor, this Dorado Beach resort blurs the boundaries between outside and in, creating an open-air enclave that embraces the natural splendor and diverse culture of an unspoiled corner of the world.

About Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Making its original debut in December of 2012, Dorado Beach is a sanctuary of magnificence and tranquility, tucked away on Puerto Rico's Caribbean coast. Situated on 1,400 acres of the former Laurance Rockefeller estate, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is an intimate refuge offering a true sense of barefoot elegance. Created as an open-air enclave infused with references to the surrounding natural landscape and diverse culture, Dorado Beach is a true luxury sanctuary designed to allure the world's most discerning travelers through a bevy of one-of-a-kind lifestyle activities. Numerous culinary experiences are offered, including Mi Casa by José Andrés, which offers signature dining through a Spanish influenced journey. Guests can also unwind at the award-winning Spa Botánico, a five-acre spa sanctuary built on a pineapple field that blends Puerto Rican ingredients and soothing indigenous traditions to impart a holistic sense of well-being.

