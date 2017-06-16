Hilton’s Tru brand celebrates its unprecedented growth
Offering its guests a new hotel experience, Tru has revitalised a tired market and proves that hotels can be cool once again
Tru's hotels are built around the idea that a hotel stay can be fun and easy while at the same time being accessible to a younger generation. Eccentricities such as a "build-your-own-breakfast" makes the first meal of the day an adventure, while the reception, or Command Centre, will double as a casual kiosk, offering snacks and sundries, perfect for weary travelers or party animals. New hotels keep popping up all over the country, we made a selection for you:
TRU OKLAHOMA CITY AIRPORT, Oklahoma
Designed to appeal cross-generationally, complimentary amenities will include breakfast, coffee and tea; mobile check-in and Digital Key available through the Hilton HHonors mobile app; a multifunctional fitness center; and segment-leading Wi-Fi bandwidth.
TRU HARBISON, Columbia
Plans provided to the Columbia Planning Commission indicate the hotel would stand four stories on about 1.3 acres. There would be no swimming pool or restaurant, but the hotel would serve complimentary breakfast.
There are plans for several Tru hotels in South Carolina, including in Sumter and North Charleston.
TRU MCDONOUGH, McDonough
The 4-story hotel is located at 251 Avalon Court.
When completed, the new Tru McDonough will provide guests with smart and efficiently designed guest rooms and reimagined public spaces, including an open lobby with four distinct zones for lounging, working, eating or playing.
