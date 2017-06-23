Blackstone Announces Acquisition Of The Windsor Atlantica Hotel In Rio De Janeiro
Upscale hotel to be rebranded and managed by Hilton following a transition period
"We are excited to acquire this one-of-a-kind premier hotel in Brazil and have been deeply impressed by Windsor's stewardship of the asset," said Marcelo Fedak, Head of Brazil for Blackstone. "In line with our ongoing engagement with the Brazilian market and in close partnership with Hilton, we are pleased to expand our presence in the hospitality sector where we see continuing opportunity."
"Hilton is focused on continued growth in Latin America and this exciting project with Blackstone allows us to expand our flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand in one of the most sought-after beach destinations in the region," said E. Fabian Rodriguez Suarez, managing director development, Brazil and the Southern Cone Region, Hilton. "Brazil is a key market for Hilton's expansion efforts, and the signing of Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana reinforces our strategy to deliver value for our customers, hotel owners, and shareholders."
