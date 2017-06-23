AETHOS Consulting Group Releases Hospitality Compensation Reports: 180 Companies Examined for Corporate and Property-Level Positions
Keith Kefgen, Managing Director & CEO of AETHOS Consulting Group announces the publication of two new compensation reports that surveyed more than 180 public and private hospitality companies. The studies include information about both the property and corporate levels of hospitality organizations. Data in the reports was gathered through written surveys and public documentation as per October 2016. "Such real time, credible information is an important asset in setting competitive compensation initiatives for an executive team," states Kefgen, who is also author of the two reports. Some of the noteworthy findings of the AETHOS compensation reports include:
- The average salary of a hospitality CEO was $754,141 with an average bonus of $1,051,626;
- Hotel General Managers working for luxury properties across the United States receive an average annual bonus of $76,200 -almost five times as much as a general manager of a mid-scale hotel ($16,700);
- There is a definitive correlation between the size of the hotel and executive pay. For example, the finance director of a property with less than 175 rooms earned $114,000 on average, whereas the same position in a property with more than 301 rooms paid $159,000.
To obtain complete copies of either or both reports, please contact Keith Kefgen at kkefgen@aethoscg.com.
