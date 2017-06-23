Press Release

AETHOS Consulting Group Releases Hospitality Compensation Reports: 180 Companies Examined for Corporate and Property-Level Positions

Keith Kefgen, Managing Director & CEO of AETHOS Consulting Group announces the publication of two new compensation reports that surveyed more than 180 public and private hospitality companies. The studies include information about both the property and corporate levels of hospitality organizations. Data in the reports was gathered through written surveys and public documentation as per October 2016. "Such real time, credible information is an important asset in setting competitive compensation initiatives for an executive team," states Kefgen, who is also author of the two reports. Some of the noteworthy findings of the AETHOS compensation reports include: