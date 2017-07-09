NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA – In response to consumers' increasing desires to manage travel plans directly from their smartphones – and make sure they are getting the best deal while doing so – Preferred Hotels & Resorts today launched a mobile app and member rate program as major enhancements to its points-based hotel rewards program, iPrefer. In celebration of iPrefer and the pursuit of independent travel, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is gifting 25,000 bonus points to iPrefer members who make a booking within the app by April 21, 2017.

"The new mobile app and member rate program are designed to better connect today's travelers with the unique appeal of the independent hotel experience through a seamless loyalty program that delivers exclusive, on-the-go access to an attractive rate, points, and valuable on-property perks," said Casey Ueberroth, Chief Marketing Officer, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "These enhancements are a testament to our continuous commitment to making iPrefer the most compelling loyalty program for independent-minded travelers."

iPrefer On the Go – New Mobile App

According to a 2016 study conducted by Google in regards to how people use their phones for travel, 60% of smartphone users stated they prefer using a mobile app versus a desktop to manage their loyalty program activities, and 41% prefer using an app to book their hotel accommodations. Catering directly to this growing preference for on-the-go travel planning, the iPrefer mobile app is designed to provide time-saving, value-rich functionality that will enhance the overall iPrefer experience – before, during, and after every stay.

Through the app, which was built in collaboration with American Express, members can search and book stays at more than 600 iPrefer participating hotels worldwide, access exclusive offers such as member rates and the iPrefer Last-Minute Escapes, update their profiles, view past/upcoming stay history and related points earnings, and immediately access and redeem Reward Certificates. iPrefer members using the app will also receive push notifications regarding special offers, and American Express cardholders will have the ability to enjoy an expedited process through American Express Checkout. In the coming weeks, Preferred Hotels & Resorts will introduce enhanced features for the app such as a concierge chat service that allows guests to communicate directly with the hotel or the ability for travelers to reserve services such as spa treatments that can be purchased using Reward Certificates.

The iPrefer app is available for iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Member Rate Program

Further enhancing the rewards of iPrefer, Preferred Hotels & Resorts has also launched a member rate program that invites iPrefer members to access savings of three percent or higher on top of the best available rate whenever they book stays at hundreds of participating hotels directly through iPrefer channels. This new benefit is designed to help members save valuable time during the travel planning process by providing the most compelling combination of rate and amenities from one streamlined source, iPrefer, alleviating the need to search anywhere else. Member rates are viewable and available exclusively to iPrefer members (or their travel advisors) who are logged into their account and going through the reservation process via eligible iPrefer distribution channels, which include the iPrefer mobile app, www.PreferredHotels.com, and participating hotel websites.

With a portfolio of more than 600 distinctive hotels and resorts worldwide, iPrefer offers the benefits of a robust points-based loyalty program with access to endless authentic travel experiences that suit every travel need or desire – whether it's a glamorous lakeside getaway at Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy; a ski getaway at the newly opened Limelight Hotel Ketchum in Sun Valley, Idaho; a cultural exploration at The Opposite House in Beijing; or a luxury business travel retreat to Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Complimentary to join, iPrefer rewards loyal travelers with points that can be exchanged for Reward Certificates redeemable towards free nights and other on-property expenditures. In addition to receiving 10 points for every US$1 spent on net room reservations booked through eligible channels, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status – Insider and Elite – such as priority early check-in/late check-out, room upgrade based on availability, and complimentary Internet. To date, more than 1.8 million travelers have enrolled in iPrefer.

To join iPrefer, download the app, access member rates, or find more information, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/iPrefer.

Contact

Vy Spear

Manager, Public Relations – Americas

Phone: +1 949 999 9418

Send Email