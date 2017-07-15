Hilton Garden Inn Serves Up New Food & Beverage Offerings
Revamped retail and social spaces, breakfast buffet, in-room dining and bar-restaurant offerings address consumer dining trends while enhancing owners’ ROI
The F&B upgrade is the second phase of a large-scale initiative to amplify the Hilton Garden Inn global brand, building on last month's introduction of a revamped hotel design approach that provides six new, customizable hotel prototype options – one for each region of the world where the brand operates.
As with the new regional hotel prototypes, the F&B design may be customized to fit the needs of individual hotels while retaining the light, bright and airy atmosphere that is consistent across the global brand.
Specific F&B enhancements include the following:
- New retail space – will give guests enhanced grab-and-go menu items available 24/7. Among the options will be an upscale mix of healthy, indulgent and fresh foods, including fresh plates; locally-sourced food and craft beers; snacks and beverages; and a specialty self-serve coffee bar. The new concept will replace the existing Pavilion Pantry® in all locations within the next few years.
- Refreshed breakfast buffet – will feature a new, open-display kitchen for cooked-to-order food, while continuing to offer a hot and cold menu and local, daily specials.
- Beverage Centric Restaurant Offering– will offer signature cocktails, varietal wines and craft beers, complemented by appetizers, small plates, dinner entrees with local flavors and shareable desserts.
- In-room dining options – will consist of grab-and-go or "packaged delivery" options available for in- room dining delivery – creating a more on-trend, casual dining option that guests can enjoy at the time they desire. Since every Hilton Garden Inn room has a refrigerator, guests are provided increased choice and control over their experience.
The introduction of fresh F&B offerings builds on Hilton Garden Inn's longstanding reputation for excellence, as evidenced by more than 10 consecutive years winning guest satisfaction surveys conducted by an industry-leading consumer intelligence firm.
The new F&B concept has initially launched in several Hilton Garden Inn properties, including those in Arlington, Texas; Spring, Texas; Pensacola, Fla.; Silver Spring, Md.; Seattle/Bothell, Wash.; and Krakow, Poland. Numerous other F&B upgrades will be implemented across hotels throughout 2017, and beyond.
Additional components of the large-scale Hilton Garden Inn brand amplification program will launch in the coming months.
Developers seeking more information about the new food & beverage options or Hilton Garden Inn franchising opportunities may visit www.hiltonworldwide.com/design or contact development.americas@hilton.com.
