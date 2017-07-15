The food and beverage (F&B) leader in the upper midscale hotel brand category is amplifying its offerings to further enhance the guest experience – and bolster ROI for hotel owners. Hilton Garden Inn, an award-winning brand from Hilton (NYSE: HLT), today announces the transformation of its F&B concept to address consumers' changing dining preferences, such as healthier and more organic menu choices, enticing new flavors, around-the-clock retail availability, and a more social setting for restaurant and bar service.

"Hilton Garden Inn continually strives to anticipate and cater to the evolving needs and preferences of our guests, while maximizing revenue generation for hotel developers and owners," said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton. "With these enhancements, we are capitalizing on food and beverage trends that we believe will brighten the F&B experience across our global portfolio of 700+ hotels."

The F&B upgrade is the second phase of a large-scale initiative to amplify the Hilton Garden Inn global brand, building on last month's introduction of a revamped hotel design approach that provides six new, customizable hotel prototype options – one for each region of the world where the brand operates.

As with the new regional hotel prototypes, the F&B design may be customized to fit the needs of individual hotels while retaining the light, bright and airy atmosphere that is consistent across the global brand.

Specific F&B enhancements include the following:

New retail space – will give guests enhanced grab-and-go menu items available 24/7. Among the options will be an upscale mix of healthy, indulgent and fresh foods, including fresh plates; locally-sourced food and craft beers; snacks and beverages; and a specialty self-serve coffee bar. The new concept will replace the existing Pavilion Pantry® in all locations within the next few years.

– will give guests enhanced grab-and-go menu items available 24/7. Among the options will be an upscale mix of healthy, indulgent and fresh foods, including fresh plates; locally-sourced food and craft beers; snacks and beverages; and a specialty self-serve coffee bar. The new concept will replace the existing Pavilion Pantry® in all locations within the next few years. Refreshed breakfast buffet – will feature a new, open-display kitchen for cooked-to-order food, while continuing to offer a hot and cold menu and local, daily specials.

– will feature a new, open-display kitchen for cooked-to-order food, while continuing to offer a hot and cold menu and local, daily specials. Beverage Centric Restaurant Offering – will offer signature cocktails, varietal wines and craft beers, complemented by appetizers, small plates, dinner entrees with local flavors and shareable desserts.

– will offer signature cocktails, varietal wines and craft beers, complemented by appetizers, small plates, dinner entrees with local flavors and shareable desserts. In-room dining options – will consist of grab-and-go or "packaged delivery" options available for in- room dining delivery – creating a more on-trend, casual dining option that guests can enjoy at the time they desire. Since every Hilton Garden Inn room has a refrigerator, guests are provided increased choice and control over their experience.

The introduction of fresh F&B offerings builds on Hilton Garden Inn's longstanding reputation for excellence, as evidenced by more than 10 consecutive years winning guest satisfaction surveys conducted by an industry-leading consumer intelligence firm.

The new F&B concept has initially launched in several Hilton Garden Inn properties, including those in Arlington, Texas; Spring, Texas; Pensacola, Fla.; Silver Spring, Md.; Seattle/Bothell, Wash.; and Krakow, Poland. Numerous other F&B upgrades will be implemented across hotels throughout 2017, and beyond.

Additional components of the large-scale Hilton Garden Inn brand amplification program will launch in the coming months.

Developers seeking more information about the new food & beverage options or Hilton Garden Inn franchising opportunities may visit www.hiltonworldwide.com/design or contact development.americas@hilton.com.

For more information about Hilton Garden Inn, please visit www.hgi.com or news.hgi.com.